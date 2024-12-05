HNO International and Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company Sign Teaming Agreement to Advance Scalable Hydrogen Energy Solutions

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HNO International, Inc. (OTC: HNOI) and Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company (PHC) have signed a formal teaming agreement to accelerate the deployment of scalable hydrogen energy systems. This collaboration will leverage PHC's expertise in fluid power systems, power distribution, and service capabilities to support HNO International's vision of deploying hundreds of 1-10 megawatt electrolyzer production plants, refuelers (mobile and stationary), hydrogen refueling systems, and microgrid solutions.

PHC, a leader in the compressed gas industry for over 60 years, is the largest North American distributor for Haskel and serves a broad range of industries, including notable aerospace clients like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and NASA. Their affiliate company also provides power distribution technology to the majority of major datacenters in the United States, supporting clients such as Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft. Their extensive experience in fluid power solutions and high-pressure systems, along with their distribution lines of over 55 American-made brands of related equipment, will be instrumental in this partnership. PHC's robust service and repair infrastructure ensures long-term operational reliability, a critical factor in deploying cutting-edge hydrogen systems.

HNOI, with more than 15 years at the forefront of green hydrogen-based clean energy technologies, has a proven track record in delivering scalable, innovative hydrogen solutions. Their Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEP™ ) and Compact Hydrogen Refueling System (CHRS™) are designed to provide modular and rapidly deployable hydrogen production and dispensing solutions that meet the growing demand for clean energy across transportation, industrial, and energy sectors.

"This teaming agreement solidifies a partnership that combines HNO's innovative hydrogen solutions with PHC's exceptional integration, distribution, and service expertise," said Don Owens, Chairman of HNO International. "Together, we are taking a significant step forward in advancing the hydrogen economy and delivering clean energy solutions at scale."

The partnership emphasizes a shared commitment to transforming energy systems through efficient, reliable, and scalable hydrogen technologies. By pooling their resources and expertise, HNO International and PHC are positioned to address the challenges of clean energy adoption and drive the hydrogen economy forward.

About HNO International, Inc

HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of green hydrogen-based energy technologies. With over 15 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI and its leadership team are on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEP™) and the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRS™) , are setting new standards for green hydrogen production.

About Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

