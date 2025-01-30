HNO International Secures $10 Million Hydrogen Offtake Agreement with Texas-Based Mobility Company

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HNO International (OTC: HNOI) is excited to announce a hydrogen offtake agreement with a Texas-based company supporting zero-emission mobility. Under the agreement, HNO will supply hydrogen from its 1.25 MW Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEP™), which produces up to 500 kilograms of clean hydrogen daily.

This hydrogen will power the customer's fleet of Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), ensuring efficient and sustainable long-haul transportation. The agreement also integrates HNOI's Compact Hydrogen Refueling System (CHRS™) for refueling support. With room for expansion, HNOI is projecting to reach nearly $10 million in multi-year contracts as HNOI rapidly scales hydrogen production within the first year of operation.

"This agreement highlights the growing demand for clean hydrogen fuel in heavy-duty transportation," said Don Owens, founder and CEO of HNO International. "Our SHEP system and CHRS refueling stations provide reliable, scalable solutions for long-haul operations, helping reduce the environmental impact of freight mobility. We're excited to support this effort and look forward to expanding our production capacity to meet rising demand."

The Texas-based company, a leader in zero-emission mobility, is at the forefront of using hydrogen to decarbonize transportation. Their adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology supports both environmental sustainability and business growth by offering a viable alternative to diesel without compromising operational efficiency.

About HNO International

HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of hydrogen-based energy technologies. With over 15 years of experience in hydrogen production, HNOI is on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making energy accessible to businesses and communities. Their solutions, the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEP™) and the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRS™) , are setting new standards for hydrogen production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

SOURCE HNO International