HNO International, Inc. Celebrates Milestone Achievement: Successful Refueling of Toyota Mirai Using Innovative CHRS™ Technology

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HNO International (HNOI) proudly announces the successful demonstration of clean hydrogen refueling of a Toyota Mirai utilizing its cutting-edge technology, the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRS™). This groundbreaking feat signifies a leap forward in advancing clean and green hydrogen refueling infrastructure, solidifying CHRS as a transformative solution in the realm of hydrogen-based technology and infrastructure.
The CHRS, an innovative and space-efficient refueling system, is meticulously designed to generate, store, and dispense high-quality, fuel cell-grade clean hydrogen extracted from water through anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolysis. This pioneering technology ensures a safe and efficient refueling process while meeting the highest hydrogen standards and certifications, positioning it as an ideal solution for a sustainable future.
"This successful refueling of the Toyota Mirai using our CHRS marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to developing clean hydrogen infrastructure in the United States," stated Don Owens, Chairman of HNO International. "CHRS represents a green future, offering communities and entities a scalable and efficient solution for embracing hydrogen-based technologies and advancing towards a zero-emission transportation industry."
The milestone achievement took place at a hydrogen workspace facility located in Houston, Texas. This demonstration not only validates the effectiveness of CHRS but also highlights its adaptability across various sectors and vehicle types, including fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicles (HICEVs), hydrogen forklifts, and more.
It is important to note that HNO International, Inc. is an independent entity and is not affiliated with Toyota Motor Corporation or any of its subsidiaries. The use of the Toyota Mirai in this demonstration is solely for illustrative purposes, and any mention of the Toyota Mirai is not intended to imply an endorsement or partnership between HNOI and Toyota Motor Corporation.
HNO International remains dedicated to fostering a sustainable environment and spurring the adoption of zero-emission vehicles across multiple sectors of the economy. The company's unwavering commitment to developing clean and green hydrogen infrastructure underscores its mission to drive environmental stewardship and technological innovation.
HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of clean and green hydrogen-based energy technologies. With over 13 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI and its leadership team are on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making clean energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRS™) and the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEP™), are setting new standards for clean and green hydrogen production.
Forward Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.
SOURCE HNO International
