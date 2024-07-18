HNO International Receives Purchase Order for Next-Generation Hydrogen Dispensers for Mobile Refueling Stations

Building on the successful rapid prototyping of the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRS) , HNO International is set to deliver hydrogen dispensers that cater to the escalating demand for flexible and scalable hydrogen refueling solutions. These dispensers, built by HNO International , will be integrated into mobile refueling units developed by Total Hydrogen Solutions, a division of Pneumatic and Hydraulic. This collaboration ensures that the latest advancements in hydrogen refueling technology are seamlessly delivered to the market.

"We are one of a few companies in the United States that build hydrogen dispensers and are advantaged by having relatively short lead times," said CEO Paul Mueller. The major components of the dispenser are built by its US supply chain partners and supports H70, H35 and tube trailer dispensing.

The hydrogen dispensers and the mobile refueling system will be deployed in California to a private midstream gas delivery company, renowned for its current hydrogen delivery operations. This company is experiencing a surge in demand from customers eager to integrate hydrogen into their energy portfolios, as well as customers that already have hydrogen demand and don't have the refueling infrastructure needed to support it. The deployment of HNO International's hydrogen refueling systems will enable the company to expand its capabilities and meet the rising customer demand effectively.

Addressing California's Hydrogen Challenges

California has been at the forefront of hydrogen adoption, yet it faces significant challenges in building a comprehensive and reliable hydrogen refueling infrastructure. The rapid deployment, scalability, and compact nature of HNO International's hydrogen production and refueling systems are poised to address these challenges head-on. By providing mobile refueling infrastructure, HNOI's solutions offer a versatile and immediate response to the infrastructure gap, supporting California's ambitious hydrogen goals.

About HNO International

HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of hydrogen-based production and refueling technologies. With over 14 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI and its leadership team are on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEP™) and the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRS™) , are setting new standards for green hydrogen production.

