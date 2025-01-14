HNO International Targets NASDAQ Uplist and Capital Raise with Respected Investment Banking Firm

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HNO International, Inc. (OTC: HNOI), a leader in hydrogen-based clean energy technologies, is pleased to announce the next steps in execution of management's NASDAQ plans with a leading Wall Street investment banking firm to assist with its acquisition strategy, sourcing capital, and NASDAQ uplist process.

HNO International has retained the investment banking firm as placement agent and financial advisor for up to $20 million for capital expenditures and future acquisitions through a Reg-A.

The investment banking firm is a full-service broker/dealer, and has been providing services to both public and private companies through IPO's, Pre-IPO-Special Vehicles (SPV), Private Placements, Real Estate Investment Trusts, 1031 Tax Exchange Funds and Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) opportunities since the early 1980's.

The Managing Director of the Firm, commented "The global demands for energy continue to climb at extraordinary rates, prompting the need for additional sources, of which HNO International is set to play a key role. We feel our extensive service portfolio is a great match, one that will take HNO International from the small OTC market space to a global reach, through additional financing and the NASDAQ uplist."

"From the start, our goal with HNO International was to build a solid, global-reaching, energy supplier, servicer and energy product development company. The recent invite to be interviewed on the NASDAQ floor (see link) along with this announced engagement of the investment banking firm, further confirms the ground work we've done building a strong company with increasing shareholder value has worked. 2025 is going to be another amazing year for the company and shareholders. We look forward to bringing you all the exciting developments we have in store," said Donald Owens, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of HNO International.

Recent NASDAQ floor interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rq3ivXlDSyU

About the Investment Banking Firm

Founded in the early 1980's the firm is a full-service broker/dealer. Their clients include high net worth individuals from many countries, institutional investors, family offices, managed pension funds and hedge funds. They are committed to servicing each client on a personal level to help meet their individual financial goals. Their belief is that their commitment strengthens client relationships and, in turn, creates long-term associations. The investment banking team has more than 100 years of combined experience. They provide services including Private Placements, PIPEs, Initial and Secondary Public Offerings, Bridge Financing, Merger and Acquisition assistance, market making and the ability to assist with up-listing to national exchanges. They are not content to simply have "transaction-oriented" relationships with their clients; they are committed to being the clients' long-term, trusted advisors.

About HNO International

HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of green hydrogen-based energy technologies. With over 15 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI and its leadership team are on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEPTM) and the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRSTM) , are setting new standards for green hydrogen production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

