HNO International Signs Offtake Agreement to Supply Hydrogen Fuel to a Major Fuel Cell Truck Fleet in Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HNO International (OTC: HNOI) is pleased to announce the signing of an offtake agreement with a Texas-based leader in zero-emission transportation. Through this partnership, HNO International will supply hydrogen produced from its first-of-its-kind Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEP), a 1.25 MW electrolysis system that generates up to 500 kilograms of hydrogen per day. This clean hydrogen will be used to refuel Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) using HNOI's Compact Hydrogen Refueling System (CHRS), which supports 350 and 700 bar fuel dispensing.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the shift away from diesel toward clean energy solutions for the trucking industry. With hydrogen fuel offering significant advantages in terms of range, payload capacity, and environmental impact, this partnership demonstrates the viability of hydrogen as the fuel of the future for long-haul transportation. Both companies are committed to leveraging their expertise to support the broader adoption of hydrogen, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and meeting ambitious sustainability goals.

"We're excited to work on this important step toward cleaner transportation," said Paul Mueller, CEO and President of HNO International. "By using our SHEP platform, we can provide a dependable hydrogen solution that aligns with the mission to eliminate emissions in the trucking industry. Our Compact Hydrogen Refueling System (CHRS) ensures quick and efficient refueling, making it easier for hydrogen fuel cell trucks to stay on the road. This partnership is about more than just fuel – it's about making a real difference in reducing the environmental impact of long-haul trucking, and we're proud to be part of that future."

About HNO International

HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of green hydrogen-based energy technologies. With over 13 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI and its leadership team are on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEPTM) and the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRSTM), are setting new standards for green hydrogen production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

SOURCE HNO International