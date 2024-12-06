HNO International's Chairman & CEO to Share Vision for Hydrogen Economy on NASDAQ Floor

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald Owens, Chairman and CEO of HNO International (OTC: HNOI), a leader in green hydrogen innovation, will appear on the NASDAQ floor on the 13th of December, 2024, to outline the company's ambitious plans to revolutionize the energy sector. The interview will be released to the public on December 20, 2024. Ahead of the interview, the company has shared insights into its groundbreaking strategies.

Local Production, Local Consumption HNOI's approach emphasizes decentralized, local hydrogen production and consumption using the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEPTM) , bypassing costly and time-intensive centralized facilities. This model ensures faster adoption and regional energy independence.

Franchise Model for Entrepreneurs "Building a hydrogen economy requires a collective effort," said Owens. HNOI's franchise model lowers barriers to entry, providing entrepreneurs with a cost-effective way to participate and drive growth in the hydrogen market.

Hydrogen Refueling Made Simple With the Compact Hydrogen Refueling System (CHRSTM) , HNOI aims to make hydrogen as accessible as traditional fuels, paving the way for everyday use.

Efficiency with Gaseous Hydrogen By focusing on gaseous hydrogen, HNOI eliminates the high energy and financial costs associated with liquid hydrogen, ensuring a more efficient and sustainable solution.

Powering Data Centers and Cryptocurrency HNOI positions hydrogen as an ideal energy source for high-demand industries like AI and cryptocurrency mining, offering cost-effective and sustainable power.

"Receiving an invitation to the NASDAQ floor at a time when HNO International is transitioning from R&D to large-scale production and distribution is an incredible honor," said Owens. "This is more than a personal achievement—it's a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team. We're excited to share our vision for a hydrogen-powered future with a global audience."

HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of green hydrogen-based energy technologies. With over 15 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI and its leadership team are on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEPTM) and the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRSTM) , are setting new standards for green hydrogen production.

