HNTB Corporation receives ACEC California top award for City of Los Angeles Project

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) announced today that HNTB Corporation has won the prestigious Golden State Award for their work on the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project located in the City of Los Angeles.

Congratulations HNTB Corporation

The City of Los Angeles' new viaduct, dubbed "the Ribbon of Light," was created by HNTB Corporation in collaboration with Los Angeles architect Michael Maltzan Associates and Danish bridge architect Dissing+Weitling. The design was selected by the City's Bureau of Engineering through an international design competition. Construction was led by contractors Skanska and Stacy and Witbeck, a joint venture, and managed by T.Y. Lin International Group.

The bridge employs a series of 10 pairs of sculptural arches, recalling the iconic beauty of the original 1932 bridge while seamlessly connecting Los Angeles' Art District with the Boyle Heights neighborhood. It is designed not only as a transportation link supporting vehicular traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists, but also as a community destination, served by a future 12-acre park below the viaduct. The viaduct can also be closed to traffic on special occasions for community celebrations and parades.

The largest, most complex bridge project in the City's history, the viaduct is believed to be the world's longest seismically isolated concrete tied arch bridge and is designed to remain undamaged and operational after a significant seismic event with a 1,000-year return period.

Congratulations, HNTB Corporation for capturing ACEC California's 2023 Golden State Award!

Photographs of all Engineering Excellence award-winning projects can be found at https://www.acec-ca.org/page/2023EEAWinners.

