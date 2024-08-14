Ho-Chunk, Inc. Achieves Perfect Resiliency with C1 Technology

Ho-Chunk, Inc. uses C1's networking and cybersecurity solutions to ensure optimal network performance and availability across its portfolio of businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced that Ho-Chunk, Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, has achieved new and upgraded networking, security postures, and regulatory compliance for its new casino gaming division and government contracting business on an accelerated timetable thanks to C1's networking and cybersecurity solutions.

After the legalization of casino gambling in Nebraska, Ho-Chunk, Inc., aimed to become the first casino to open but had concerns it would not be able to get the required networking equipment in place to open on time. Additionally, Ho-Chunk, Inc., wanted a robust security framework that would keep up with the ever-changing cybersecurity threat landscape.

At the same time, Ho-Chunk, Inc., looked to C1 for assistance with its government contracting business to enhance its ability to define and meet regulatory requirements to ensure it retained its status as a government contractor. The company was looking for assistance to help it remain current with federal rules and regulations, including NIST 800-171, a series of stringent controls companies must meet to participate in Department of Defense (DoD) contracts, as well as the Cyber Maturity Model certification (CMMC).

C1's solution for the Ho-Chunk, Inc., casino business included Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), which provides an experienced guide for navigating complex cybersecurity topics. The vCISO will step in as needed to conduct assessments and identify vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and potential threats that may have gone unnoticed.

"In the early years, we took care of all the big attack paths and all the major points of entry," said Jerry Beavers, Corporate VP of IT, Ho-Chunk, Inc. "But there are horror stories about the ways companies have been attacked: the unsecured fish feeder in the aquarium in the lobby, for example. There have also been attacks using heating and air conditioning systems. C1 helps us monitor every possible entry point."

For the government contracting business, C1 implemented vCISO to prevent security threats and achieve and maintain compliance with NIST and to prepare for the complex certification process surrounding the CMMC.

"At C1, we are committed to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions to address the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats," said Omar Bhatti, Chief Customer Officer at C1. "Our vCISO is designed to be a trusted advisor, ensuring that organizations like Ho-Chunk, Inc., can navigate cybersecurity complexities with confidence."

With C1's help in both network design and equipment procurement, Ho-Chunk, Inc., opened the first commercial casino in the State of Nebraska and has not had a single outage. The company credits C1 for helping it achieve this level of resiliency due to having the right equipment, services, and monitoring in place.

Currently, Ho-Chunk, Inc., is in the process of doubling the size of the initial casino. C1 is continuing to partner with and guide the company through the complexities of technology infrastructure design and the latest cybersecurity practices.

"C1 sends us alerts about everything that's happening in the cybersecurity environment," said Beavers. "They keep us informed, help us prepare for audits, and guide us through certification processes."

About Ho-Chunk, Inc.

Ho-Chunk, Inc. was launched in 1994 by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska as its economic development corporation. Ho-Chunk, Inc. operates a diverse portfolio of companies, with a mission to drive social and economic advancement of the Winnebago people and help the Tribe reach economic self-sufficiency. The company has been recognized with awards by Harvard University, the Ford Foundation, Minority Business magazine, the U.S. Department of State, Department of Commerce and the White House.

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

