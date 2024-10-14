Hoag Advances Liver Cancer Treatment with Novel Non-Invasive Robotic Histotripsy System

Innovative treatment option provides hope for those otherwise unable to receive liver cancer treatment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag announced today a new technology using ultrasound energy to precisely destroy liver tumors in a single outpatient visit.

HistoSonics Edison Histotripsy System is a precise, non-invasive cancer treatment option and the only FDA-approved therapy of its kind for treating liver tumors. As an alternative to radiation therapy, Histotripsy uses targeted ultrasound waves to wipe out cancer cells. The sound waves produce mini bubbles within the tumor, creating pressure to eradicate unhealthy cells, all while keeping surrounding liver structures and healthy tissue intact.

This FDA-approved treatment is performed by Hoag interventional radiologists and can coincide with chemotherapy and other treatment methods. Histotripsy has little to no side effects and patients usually go home the same day.

Hoag's investment in Histotripsy underscores the hospital's commitment to innovation in the name of patient care.

"We are excited to offer the latest advancements in the battle against cancer. Hoag is proud to be among a select few centers nationwide to offer patients access to the best treatments and most advanced technologies available today. This includes Histotripsy, a newly approved therapy which will revolutionize the treatment of cancer utilizing a non-invasive method to destroy cancer in the liver without a single incision," said Trushar Patel, M.D., Chief of Interventional Radiology and Interventional Oncology at Hoag Hospital.

Hoag Digestive Health Institute and Hoag Family Cancer Institute clinicians work together to provide liver cancer patients with the very latest treatment options, resulting in better outcomes.

"The treatment for patients with cancer in the liver can be complex and nuanced. We have a multidisciplinary team of fellowship-trained specialists in hepatology, liver surgery, advanced endoscopy, diagnostic and interventional radiology along with our care counselor and dietician, who will guide you through your entire care journey," said Kenneth J. Chang, M.D., Executive Medical Director of the Digestive Health Institute at Hoag. "The combined expertise of our Digestive Health and Cancer Institutes gives patients access to the most advanced diagnostics, individualized therapies and treatment options as well as groundbreaking clinical trials."

This revolutionary technology is already showing promising results.

"Our early experience indicates that patients with any cancer type with liver metastasis can greatly benefit from this non-invasive, outpatient cancer-fighting procedure," said Tara Seery, M.D., medical oncologist at Hoag. "Histotripsy allows us to offer renewed hope to our patients and their loved ones, especially for those who would otherwise not qualify for surgery."

For more information, visit hoag.org/histotripsy.

