Hoag Classic Announces Tyler Braden as Headliner for Sunset Celebration & Concert at VEA Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoag Classic, Orange County's exclusive PGA TOUR Champions tournament, announced today that rising country music star Tyler Braden will headline the third annual Hoag Classic Sunset Celebration & Concert at VEA Newport Beach on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Following Round 2 of tournament play, fans are invited to continue the Hoag Classic experience at this signature Saturday night event that extends the excitement beyond the course.

"The Sunset Celebration & Concert has quickly become one of the most anticipated events of tournament week," said Andrew Guarni, Executive Vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Hoag. "Blending championship golf with live music, ocean views and an elevated fan experience, this year's concert will raise the bar due to Tyler Braden's authenticity, energy and connectivity with fans. This is a performance you won't want to miss."

Braden is a country powerhouse that has built momentum with breakout hits including "Devil You Know" and "God & Guns N' Roses," earning a rapidly growing national fanbase. The Alabama-bred singer-songwriter has racked up over 952 million global streams to date and earned three No. 1 songs on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown. His ability to resonate deeply with listeners across generations makes him a compelling headliner for the Hoag Classic Sunset Celebration & Concert.

"Good music and a Pacific sunset are hard to beat. I'm honored to be part of this year's Hoag Classic Sunset Celebration & Concert, an event that brings the community together for a great cause. Looking forward to performing and being part of a special week alongside some of the biggest names in golf," said Braden.

New this year, access to the event is available through the Boots & Birdie ticket packages. The Pool Deck Boots & Birdie Package includes access to the Hoag Classic tournament grounds on Saturday, March 28, plus admission to the Pool Deck and Concert Grounds for the concert. The VIP Boots & Birdie Package includes a Saturday Clubhouse badge for the tournament, access to the Pool Deck and entry into the Marea VIP Terrace presented by Konica Minolta during the concert.

Proceeds from the Boots & Birdie Ticket Packages will support Hoag's programs and initiatives, as well as other local military, first responder and educational charities. With limited availability and strong demand expected, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early.

The Hoag Classic, held March 22-29, 2026, features legends of the PGA TOUR Champions competing at Newport Beach Country Club to raise funds in support of Hoag's programs and services. For tickets, current tournament information and more, please visit HoagClassic.com or follow along on social media @HoagClassic.

ABOUT THE HOAG CLASSIC

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County's only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag's programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

SOURCE Hoag Classic