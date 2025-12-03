The Hoag Classic Returns to Newport Beach Country Club on March 22-29, 2026

Tickets and Special Event Packages Now Available Online

Volunteer Registration Open and Accepting Applicants

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoag Classic, one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit, will return to Newport Beach Country Club on March 22-29, 2026. With a legacy of world-class competition and community impact, the tournament will once again feature Hoag as the title sponsor and McCarthy Building Companies as presenting partner.

Bringing a field of golf's greatest legends to Orange County for a week of unforgettable action, the Hoag Classic boasts a prestigious list of past champions which includes Miguel Angel Jimenez, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples, and Bernhard Langer as well as fan favorites Darren Clarke, John Daly, Justin Leonard and David Duval.

As one of the most impactful philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised more than $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag, as well as other local educational and military charities.

"The Hoag Classic is more than a golf tournament, it's a celebration of excellence, philanthropy and Southern California spirit," said Andrew Guarni, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hoag. "Each year, this event unites fans, volunteers, and partners in support of Hoag's commitment to advancing health and wellness across our community. We are excited for another incredible tournament week."

2026 Ticket Details

Tickets for the 2026 Hoag Classic are available online at hoagclassic.com/tickets. Options include General Admission, Daily or Weekly Clubhouse packages*, Hoag Partners Club*, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences Newport Beach Lux Club packages*. Special event packages are also available for the Sunset Celebration Concert* and Hoag Classic Community Breakfast*.

*Limited number of tickets available, expected to sell out quickly.

All ticket sales will be online only and are available through tournament week while supplies last. Children aged 11 and under receive complimentary grounds admission with a ticketed adult.

Volunteer Registration

Volunteer registration is now open. All volunteers receive a package that includes a uniform (polo shirt(s), full-zip jacket, and unisex hat), parking pass, drawstring backpack, volunteer credential, souvenir volunteer pin and two Good-Any-One-Day admission tickets. To register, visit hoagclassic.com/volunteer, email [email protected] or call (949) 764-7406. All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

For current tournament information, please visit HoagClassic.com or follow along on social media @HoagClassic.

ABOUT THE HOAG CLASSIC

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County's only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag's programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

ABOUT PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.

ABOUT NEWPORT BEACH COUNTRY CLUB

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive and iconic Country Club in famed Newport Beach, CA. Perched above the famed Pacific Coast Highway, NBCC has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views of emerald fairways and sapphire seas, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William "Billy" Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 25 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic.

SOURCE Hoag Classic