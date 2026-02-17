Hoag Classic Returns to Newport Beach with Golf Legends, Celebrity Events, Live Music and Expanded Fan Experiences

Orange County's exclusive PGA TOUR Champions event tees off March 21-29, 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoag Classic, Orange County's exclusive PGA TOUR Champions tournament, returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 21-29, 2026, bringing together legendary golfers, celebrity-driven events, live entertainment and meaningful philanthropy for a weeklong celebration on and off the course.

The Hoag Classic continues its legacy as one of the most anticipated stops on the PGA TOUR Champions calendar. Hoag returns as title sponsor, alongside presenting partner McCarthy Building Companies.

The 2026 player field, one of the strongest in PGA TOUR Champions history, features golf legends including defending champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez, local favorite Fred Couples, alongside several other World Golf Hall of Fame members and major championship winners such as Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke, David Duval, John Daly and Charles Schwab Cup Champion Stewart Cink competing for the $2.2 million purse. For a current list of players and updates visit hoagclassic.com/player-field. (Players subject to change.)

"Hoag is proud to be the title sponsor and beneficiary of this incredible tournament for nearly three decades. Each year the Hoag Classic continues to evolve while staying true to its mission of giving back," said Andrew Guarni, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hoag. "From world-class golf and celebrity events to live music and community-focused programming, tournament week delivers unforgettable experiences while generating critical support for Hoag and other local charities."

As one of the most successful charitable tournaments on the PGA TOUR Champions, the Hoag Classic has generated more than $25 million in support of Hoag programs and services, as well as local military, first responder and educational organizations.

"The generosity surrounding this event allows Hoag to expand access to world-class health care and wellness services, including Hoag's Sun Family Campus in Irvine, which will open later this year," said Guarni. "We are incredibly proud to be both a partner and beneficiary of this tournament."

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, March 21

The weekend will kick off with the Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night, presented by Pacific Life, benefitting Hoag Hospital Foundation, hosted at VEA Newport Beach. The event will feature elite Athletes First clients trading their jerseys for aprons to become "waiters for the night" – all to raise critical funds and awareness for charity. This marquee event has featured an extraordinary lineup of current and former professional athletes and NFL stars, including Saquon Barkley, Cooper DeJean, Derrick Henry, Jordan Love, Puka Nacua, Dak Prescott, Jalen Ramsey, Fred Warner, and NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson, among many others. Proceeds from the event will benefit Hoag Hospital Foundation's Boldly Hoag campaign, a fundraising effort to expand Hoag's Sun Family Campus in Irvine and enhance care for the growing Orange County community. This is a ticketed event.

Sunday, March 22

Pacific Life Celebrity Classic at Newport Beach Country Club will once again bring together more than 70 professional athletes and well-known personalities to kick off Hoag Classic week while supporting the tournament's broader mission of giving back to the community in meaningful ways. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and play will begin shortly after, offering fans an up-close opportunity to watch well-known athletes compete in a fun, competitive setting. Past participants in the Celebrity Classic include Landon Donovan, Puka Nacua, Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Reggie Bush, 'The Miz', and 2025 Celebrity Classic Champion Ryan Sheckler. This is a ticketed event.

Tuesday, March 24

The Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast presented by Hoag Orthopedic Institute will feature Masters Champion, Bernhard Langer, as the guest of honor and keynote speaker. Additionally, Hoag Charity Sports will induct longtime volunteer Dick Yuhnke, who has dedicated 28 years to the tournament as volunteer co-chair, training hundreds of volunteers who help ensure the Hoag Classic runs seamlessly each year. The highly anticipated Community Breakfast will take place at Balboa Bay Resort from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. This is a ticketed event.

Wednesday – Thursday, March 25-26

The Aston Martin Newport Beach Legends Pro-Am brings out the PGA TOUR Champions to Newport Beach Country Club for the official start of tournament week. Open to the public, attending these days gives ticketed fans an opportunity to catch the legends of the game in a more relaxed environment before the competition begins. Gates open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Shotgun at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27

The Hoag Classic Championship Weekend begins Friday, March 27 with Round 1 of the official PGA TOUR Champions tournament.

TP-Link Celebrity Challenge will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the 10th tee.

Following the end of play, fans are invited to "The Locals After Party at the 19th Hole," featuring live music, food, and drink specials. Check the Hoag Classic website for updates on talent.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Tee Times from 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Saturday, March 28

Round 2 of the Hoag Classic continues Saturday, March 28 with Salute to Service Saturday Celebrating Folds of Honor. All active duty, military reserve, National Guard, military retirees, veterans, and first responders (police, fire, paramedics and EMTs) – and one guest each – will receive complimentary admission. Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to show support. Highlights of the day include the Folds of Honor National Anthem and Flyover (approx. 8:45 a.m.), Military Honoree Recognition (from 2 p.m. – until end of play), Salute to Service Charity Presentation (following end of play), the Wall of Valor, Field of Flags, and more.

City National Bank Celebrity Challenge Foursome will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the 10th tee.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Tee Times from 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

The SCPGA this year will be hosting a golf clinic for all military and first responders at the tournament starting at 2 p.m on the driving range.

Following Round 2 of tournament play, fans are invited to continue the Hoag Classic experience at the Chipotle Sunset Celebration and Concert at VEA Newport Beach headlined by rising country music star Tyler Braden. Access to the event is available through the Boots & Birdie ticket packages.

Sunday, March 29

For the Final Round on Sunday, March 29, attendees ages 18 and under will receive complimentary admission for Student Day, presented by Kingston Technology. Family-friendly activities include the Chipotle School Spirit Challenge encouraging fans to wear their favorite school colors, the Chipotle First Tee "Chip"ping Clinic (12 p.m.), as well as the Kingston Autograph Arena (2-4 p.m.) to meet-and-greet with players after their round.

In addition, Kingston Technology will also be presenting $70,000 in scholarships to Hoag's Employee Education Scholarship program during the opening ceremony on the 1st tee at 8:45 a.m.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Tee Times from 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. The Champion Trophy Presentation will follow the end of play on the 18th green.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

All three championship rounds of the Hoag Classic will be broadcast nationally on Golf Channel (times subject to change).

TICKETS

Tickets for the 2026 Hoag Classic are available online at hoagclassic.com/tickets. Options include General Admission, Daily or Weekly Clubhouse packages*, Hoag Partners Club*, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences Newport Beach Lux Club packages*. Special event tickets and packages are also available for the Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night, Pacific Life Celebrity Classic, Chipotle Sunset Celebration and Concert* and Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast*.

*Limited number of tickets available, expected to sell out quickly.

All ticket sales will be online only and are available through tournament week while supplies last. Children aged 15 and under receive complimentary grounds admission with a ticketed adult.

For the latest tournament news, tickets, player field and event updates, visit HoagClassic.com or follow along on social media @HoagClassic.

ABOUT THE HOAG CLASSIC

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County's only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Stewart Cink, Retief Goosen, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Padraig Harrington, and Bernhard Langer as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag's programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

ABOUT PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.

ABOUT NEWPORT BEACH COUNTRY CLUB

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive and iconic Country Club in famed Newport Beach, CA. Perched above the famed Pacific Coast Highway, NBCC has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views of emerald fairways and sapphire seas, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William "Billy" Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 25 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic.

SOURCE Hoag Classic