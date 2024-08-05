Hoag Compass Pioneers the Next Generation of Proactive Care

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag has launched the next generation of primary care and consumer health technology with Hoag Compass. The new program takes a proactive approach to healthcare that goes beyond standard sick care offered in traditional primary care. The wellness program offers expanded lab testing, nutrigenomic DNA testing, health coaching, mental health support and integrated connection and referrals to Hoag's renowned specialists.

"We designed Hoag Compass to create impactful, accessible care that traverses the physical and digital spheres to provide personalized health information and achievable goals to empower participants to live healthier, longer lives," said Thomas Katavic, Head of Digital, Hoag Digital Health.

With Compass, patients get tested for more than 100 biomarkers across areas of the body, including heart, inflammation, blood, metabolism, stress regulation, kidney health and more. Patients then discuss their results with their dedicated Compass primary care provider, and work with a health coach to create a unique care plan with intentional interventions. The care team maps actionable interventions to four essential lifestyle pillars: sleep, movement, nutrition and emotional health.

"Treating symptoms is an important aspect of primary care, but Compass also focuses on wellness optimization: preventing disease before it starts, effectively treating chronic conditions and using data-driven insights to give you knowledge about your health and develop your individualized care plan," said Tracy Pantig, M.D., Hoag Compass physician. "This includes expanded diagnostics that leverage the capabilities we have today and provides patients with access to Hoag's leading-edge technology and innovations."

New studies are finding an association between app-enabled health and better health outcomes. McKinsey & Company reported in January 2024 that demand for products and services that support healthy aging and longevity is on the rise, propelled by a shift toward preventative medicine. In fact, a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that when patients are given tools to improve their understanding of their own health, 69% made the kind of choices that improved their life expectancy.

Orange County is ranked No. 36 on the list of healthiest counties in the U.S., according to MarketWatch.

"Our goal is to make Orange County a top 10 healthiest county in the country by focusing on proactive health," said Katavic. "People want to live longer, make more memories with their children and grandchildren, care for their aging parents, check off bucket list items and do so with vitality. Compass offers unique insights into a patient's longevity to enhance their lives."

Compass is offering a paid subscription service available to anyone 18 or older, which includes preventive care services to augment primary care offerings. The subscription includes:

Access to nutrigenomic (DNA), testing and advanced labs to establish overall health baseline and determine optimal, biomarker ranges.

Individualized care plans with lifestyle interventions created collaboratively by the physician, nurse practitioner and health coach.

Clinical follow-ups and retesting for abnormal labs every three to six months to review progress towards goals and monitor abnormal results.

Ongoing health coaching to monitor care plans and keep patients on track.

Clinical therapy access with Hoag's on-site psychologists.

In-app messaging with each patient's entire care team.

Care coordinator support for specialist referrals, prescriptions, appointments and more.

Virtual or in-person appointments for immediate concerns as needed – we are your primary care team with an elevated touch.

The result is a better model of preventative care that connects people to some of the most experienced clinicians in the country – at the click of a button.

"Compass is a best-in-class health care solution for busy young professionals that delivers high-quality care with flexibility and convenience in mind," said Katavic.

The Hoag Compass clinic is located at the Hoag On-Demand Care & Innovation Center (4699 Jamboree Road in Newport Beach). Patients can book appointments using the Compass app – available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or by calling 949-557-0951 or emailing [email protected].

For more information, visit hoag.org/compass.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer , digestive health , heart and vascular , neurosciences , spine , women's health , and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org .

