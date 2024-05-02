Hoag Empowers Hundreds of Employees to Participate in the Hoag OC Marathon

In Hoag's first year as title sponsor, more than 300 Hoag employees will participate in the Hoag OC Marathon running events May 3-5, 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Hoag is coming out strong with more than 300 employees ready to participate in the Hoag OC Marathon Running Festival taking place May 3-5, 2024.

In Hoag's first year as title sponsor, the support from physicians, nurses, leadership and staff underscores the organization's commitment to community health.

"We are proud to see how many of our employees joined 'Team Hoag' and will be cheering them on throughout race weekend," said Andrew Guarni, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hoag. "We believe in empowering individuals to embrace a healthier lifestyle, enabling them to live their best lives. Our sponsorship of events like the Hoag OC Marathon aligns perfectly with our mission to promote holistic health and well-being."

The popular Southern California running festival celebrates its 20th anniversary and will welcome more than 22,000 runners throughout the Hoag OC Marathon weekend, which features a variety of additional running distances including a 5K, half-marathon, and Kids Run the OC Empowered by Hoag "Final Mile." The Hoag OC Marathon will kick off with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo at the OC Fair & Event Center on May 3rd and May 4th. This free expo, open to the public, will showcase the latest advancements in running, health, and nutrition.

Gary Kutscher, race director of the marathon, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Hoag for the milestone 20th anniversary event. "Hoag's commitment to community health mirrors our own values, and we're thrilled to collaborate with them to elevate the race weekend experience," said Kutscher.

As a beacon of health and wellness in Orange County, Hoag's partnership with the OC Marathon reaffirms its dedication to promoting whole-person health. "Wellness is not a sprint; it's a marathon," Braithwaite affirmed.

For more information about the Hoag OC Marathon or to register, please visit ocmarathon.com.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

