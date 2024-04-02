Hoag First in World to Enroll Prostate Cancer Patients in Molecular Imaging & Therapy Clinical Trials

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag is the first site in the world to enroll patients in two clinical trials for prostate cancer staging and treatment. One trial focuses on molecular imaging and the other on molecular therapy; both are poised to redefine the standard of care for patients with prostate cancer worldwide.

The first trial, MIRROR, will test the use of the imaging agent Pylarify with a whole-body PET/CT scan in men with favorable intermediate prostate cancer, including Gleason Score 3+4 tumors. The study will determine if Pylarify and PET/CT scans can safely and accurately detect whether cancer is confined to the prostate gland or if it has spread to other areas.

"The MIRROR trial aims to bridge the gap in prostate cancer management by evaluating the utility of Pylarify imaging in favorable intermediate prostate cancer," said Gary A. Ulaner, M.D., Ph.D., F.S.N.M.M.I., F.A.C.N.M., the James & Pamela Muzzy Endowed Chair in Molecular Imaging & Therapy at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute. "Our findings could revolutionize how patients with favorable intermediate prostate cancer are imaged, treated, and managed after treatment. As tens of thousands of men are diagnosed with favorable intermediate prostate cancer each year, this will be a highly impactful trial."

The second trial provides men with metastatic prostate cancer access to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted therapy prior to chemotherapy. Currently, PSMA-targeted therapy is only available after chemotherapy. However, phase III clinical trials have shown that PSMA-targeted therapies are more effective and have lower toxicities than chemotherapies for prostate cancer.

"The 177Lu-PNT2002 Expanded Access Protocol provides PSMA-targeted therapy earlier in the course of disease," said Dr. Ulaner. "We aim to enhance treatment options for patients with metastatic prostate cancer, while avoiding the side effects of chemotherapy.

Hoag is the first site in the world to open both trials and the first site worldwide to enroll patients on these trials. This offers patients at Hoag unique access to leading-edge prostate cancer imaging and therapy options that aren't yet available in most cancer centers. Eligible patients are encouraged to contact Hoag's Molecular Imaging & Therapy Center at 949-557-0285 to learn more about participation in these trials.

As these trials continue to unfold, Hoag remains committed to transforming the landscape of care for patients with prostate and all other cancers.

"We are on the forefront of a new radiopharmaceutical era that is already changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Through these and other trials at Hoag, we are proud to contribute to this emerging field in a way that provides immediate and important benefits to our patients," Dr. Ulaner said

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer , digestive health , heart and vascular , neurosciences , spine , women's health , and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org .

