Hoag Performs 30,000th Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Program Celebrates 20 Years as One of the Largest in US and a Destination for Patients Seeking Expertise, Experience and Superior Outcomes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag recently completed its 30,000th robotic-assisted surgery, a significant milestone for the first health system in Orange County to adopt the technology twenty years ago. It is one of a few medical centers in the state to cross this threshold and continues to be a destination for patients seeking robotic surgical care given its expertise and experience in the field, and superior outcomes for patients.

"Achieving this remarkable milestone underscores Hoag's dedication to enhancing the patient experience, ensuring quicker recoveries, and faster return to normal activities," said Robert T. Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hoag. "Thanks to the support of our philanthropic community and the vision and dedication of our physician leaders, Hoag is on the forefront of minimally invasive surgery and training physicians from around the world."

As one of the largest programs in the United States, Hoag has 10 da Vinci Surgical Systems in use throughout numerous surgical specialties including gynecology, urology, bariatrics, general surgery, colorectal surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. Hoag has been designated as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) by the Surgical Review Corporation for 8 years, a designation reserved for health care institutions that consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality care in robotics. Also, more than a dozen Hoag surgeons carry the distinction as Robotic Surgeons of Excellence.

"Hoag is a leader in introducing evidence-based technology that advances care and improves patients' quality of life," said Jeffrey C. Bassett, M.D, M.P.H., Benjamin & Carmela Du Endowed Chair in Urologic Oncology. "Patients can take comfort in knowing they are not only at a hospital that has the best technology and most renowned surgeons health care has to offer, but are also receiving the best possible treatment."

Hoag's 8 da Vinci Xi robots and 2 da Vinci SP robots allow physicians to provide surgical options to people whose conditions, overall health or age made standard open surgery less ideal.

The da Vinci robots have significantly evolved since Hoag first pioneered its Robotics Program, with each iteration providing more precision and ease-of-use, resulting in improved patient care and outcomes.

"Recovery time for robotic-assisted surgery is faster, there is less blood loss and lower risk for complications," said John (Jeb) V. Brown, M.D., medical director of Hoag's Robotics & Complex Gynecologic Surgery Program. "From our first robotic-assisted surgery patient to our 30,000th, we have been steadfastly committed to each person whom we have the honor of treating with care, compassion and innovation."

Hoag's specialists regularly host and proctor surgeons from around the world, who visit to learn how to implement Hoag's cutting-edge practices in their own communities. This dedication to knowledge-sharing aligns with Hoag's broader mission to continuously innovate and improve patient care.

"Hoag is committed to bringing innovative advancements in patient care to Orange County, as witnessed by our investment in tools including the HistoSonics Edison Histotripsy System, GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module and Surgical Theater as a few examples," added Braithwaite. "With the support of our Board, donors, patients and medical leadership, we will continue to pursue solutions in health care technology that will evolve and improve outcomes for our patients."

