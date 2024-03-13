Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas Announces Launch of Artificial Intelligence Practice Group

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, a premier full-service law firm serving clients nationwide, is pleased to announce the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Practice Group. This new group helps clients across various industries navigate the complex legal landscape of AI technologies, ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

The AI Practice Group is led by Managing Partner Chad M. Moore, a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court's AI Committee, who brings extensive litigation experience and a deep understanding of AI issues and compliance strategies. Under his leadership, the practice group unites a multi-disciplinary team of seasoned attorneys from across the firm, leveraging practical industry knowledge to offer businesses and employers of all sizes strategic guidance in regulatory compliance, intellectual property, data privacy, technology transactions, and ethical considerations of AI deployment.

"Our AI Practice Group furthers our commitment to embracing technological innovation and providing strategic, forward-thinking solutions to guide our clients through the legal challenges and business opportunities presented by AI technologies," said Moore.

Services offered by the AI Practice Group include:

AI Compliance : Assisting clients with navigating the regulatory landscape surrounding AI to ensure operations remain compliant.

: Assisting clients with navigating the regulatory landscape surrounding AI to ensure operations remain compliant. Intellectual Property : Advising on the protection and licensing of AI-generated content and innovations.

: Advising on the protection and licensing of AI-generated content and innovations. Data Privacy and Security : Offering guidance on adhering to data protection laws, including GDPR and CCPA, as they apply to AI systems.

: Offering guidance on adhering to data protection laws, including GDPR and CCPA, as they apply to AI systems. Ethics and Governance : Helping businesses develop and implement ethical guidelines and governance frameworks for AI.

: Helping businesses develop and implement ethical guidelines and governance frameworks for AI. Litigation and Dispute Resolution : Utilizing AI tools for predictive analysis to enhance litigation outcomes and dispute resolution efficiency.

: Utilizing AI tools for predictive analysis to enhance litigation outcomes and dispute resolution efficiency. Education: Supporting organizations in developing policies that reflect the responsible use of AI technologies in business operations.

About Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP

Since our founding in 1977 as a small firm in New Brunswick, Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP has grown into a full-service law firm with additional offices in Red Bank NJ, Hammonton NJ, and New York NY. Hoagland Longo attorneys provide legal counsel to businesses of all sizes and individuals from all walks of life in a wide variety of practice areas that meet both business and personal legal needs, including in the areas of complex civil and commercial litigation, professional liability, construction litigation, environmental & toxic tort, insurance coverage, personal injury, automobile liability, and employment law.

