Hoag's Cardiothoracic Surgery Team Earns Highest Distinction in Three Surgical Areas

Society of Thoracic Surgery honors Hoag with 3-of-3 Stars, a designation achieved by fewer than 2.6% of hospitals nationwide for Isolated AVR

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag's Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart and Vascular Institute has earned the highest distinction possible, a three-star rating out of three stars, from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for three categories of surgery - isolated aortic valve replacement (AVR), isolated mitral valve replacement and repair (MVRR) and isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).

The cardiac surgery performance of Hoag is in the highest quality tier in the current analysis timeframe from July 2020 through June 2023. Fewer than 2.6% of hospitals nationwide receive a three-star rating for isolated aortic valve replacement. Fewer than 10.4% of hospitals nationwide receive a three-star rating for the isolated mitral valve replacement and repair (MVRR) category, which Hoag has maintained for 1 year. Fewer than 22.2% of hospitals nationwide receive a three-star rating for the isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), which Hoag has maintained for 2 years.

The STS star rating system is one of the most sophisticated and highly regarded overall measures of quality in health care, rating the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs in the United States and Canada.

"We are honored by the national recognition for Hoag's Cardiovascular Surgery Program in the highest category for quality and successful outcomes," said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO. "Hoag continues to be one of the preeminent cardiovascular centers on the West Coast and we couldn't do it without the specialized clinicians and dedicated support staff who continue to commit themselves every day to provide outstanding results to our patients."

Hoag's cardiac surgery team is led by Anthony Caffarelli, M.D., the Newkirk Family Endowed Chair in Aortic Care, director of Hoag Cardiac Surgery and director of the Elaine & Robert Matranga Aortic Center, as well as esteemed cardiac surgery colleagues Asad Shah, M.D., co-director of Hoag Cardiac Surgery, and Timothy Lee, M.D.

The Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute has achieved international and national accreditation for many of its programs. Hoag is rated a high performing hospital by U.S. News & World Report in aortic valve surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement; is designated a Blue Distinction® Center for Cardiac Care as part of Blue Shield's Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program; and a recipient of American Heart Association's Get with the Guidelines® Heart Failure Gold Plus Award. Hoag's Newport Beach and Irvine campuses are also both designated Cardiovascular Receiving Centers (CVRC) by the Orange County Emergency Medical Services.

For more information on Hoag's Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute, visit hoag.org/heart.

ABOUT HOAG
Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancerdigestive healthheart and vascularneurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

