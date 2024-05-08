HOBAS PIPE U.S.A., INC. APPOINTS PERRY C. LEROS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

North America's Leading Fiberglass Pipe Manufacturer Welcomes Industry Veteran to Executive Team

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobas Pipe U.S.A., Inc., a renowned manufacturer of fiberglass pipes for the water and wastewater market in North America, is delighted to announce the appointment of Perry C. Leros as its new Vice President of Sales. This strategic addition to the leadership team reflects Hobas Pipe's commitment to excellence and growth.

About Perry C. Leros: With an impressive 18-year career in the industrial gas supply industry, Perry brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. His tenure at both Praxair and Linde has been marked by significant achievements and progressive leadership.

Praxair Journey : Perry began his journey at Praxair as a Territory Manager within the Praxair Distribution division. His dedication and results-driven approach led him to ascend the ranks, eventually assuming the role of General Manager with full profit and loss responsibilities for the Southeast division. His direct reporting line extended to the President of Praxair.

: Perry began his journey at Praxair as a within the Praxair Distribution division. His dedication and results-driven approach led him to ascend the ranks, eventually assuming the role of with full profit and loss responsibilities for the Southeast division. His direct reporting line extended to the President of Praxair. Linde Acquisition: Following Linde's acquisition of Praxair in 2019, Perry transitioned to the role of Area Director in Phoenix, AZ. In this capacity, he oversaw sales operations for the Western United States , managing an impressive portfolio exceeding $700 million .

Educational Background: Perry holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Cleveland State University and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. His academic foundation, combined with his practical industry knowledge, positions him as a dynamic leader poised to drive Hobas Pipe's sales growth.

Family and Interests: Outside the boardroom, Perry is a devoted family man. He is married and has three teenage children—a pair of boys and a girl. The Leros family shares a passion for sports, with soccer being a central focus. Their love for travel further enriches their lives.

Quotes: "We are thrilled to welcome Perry C. Leros to our executive team," said Martin Dana, president and Chief Executive Officer of Hobas Pipe U.S.A., Inc. "His proven track record and strategic vision align perfectly with our growth objectives. Perry's leadership will undoubtedly elevate our sales efforts and enhance our market presence."

Perry C. Leros expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Joining Hobas Pipe is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and driving innovation in the water and wastewater industry."

About Hobas Pipe U.S.A., Inc.: Hobas Pipe U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality fiberglass reinforced polymer mortar (FRPM) pipes, serving the water and wastewater infrastructure sector. With a commitment to innovation, durability, and environmental stewardship, Hobas Pipe delivers reliable solutions for critical pipeline applications. Hobas Pipe is wholly owned by WIG Wietersdorfer Holding GmbH, a family-owned group of companies operating since 1893 and headquartered in Klagenfurt, Austria. To learn more, please visit www.hobaspipe.com

