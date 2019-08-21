Hockey Legend Patrick Sharp to Participate in a Fireside Chat at SS&C Deliver

Patrick Sharp has many career highlights. He won the Calder Cup with the Philadelphia Flyers AHL team in 2005. He won a gold medal with Team Canada in the 2014 Winter Olympics and was an NHL All-Star in 2011. He was also a huge part of the three Stanley Cups the Chicago Blackhawks won in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Known as the "Sharpshooter", he has scored 287 goals with 333 assists for 620 points in his 939 career games. He has also delivered 49 game-winning goals during his career.

SS&C Deliver is all about is all about delivering value by bringing technological expertise and innovation that helps customers perform effectively and competitively and provide greater value to their clients. This year's keynote speaker embodies this theme through his own experiences and career and how he has channeled it to achieve success.

Over 1,000 business leaders, finance and IT professionals will meet in Orlando, Florida from September 17-19, 2019 to attend SS&C Deliver 2019. Attendees will learn effective strategies for responding to critical trends in the investment management industry, new ways to collaborate, innovate and grow business and hands-on training to enhance mastery of SS&C products.

For more information on this premier global event, visit https://www.ssctech.com/deliver.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

