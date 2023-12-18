Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of the Hilton Brooklyn New York

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") announced the closing of the 196-key Hilton Brooklyn New York and the accompanying retail at 71 Smith Street at the nexus of Downtown Brooklyn and Boerum Hill.

An HWE team comprised of Jay Morrow, Carolina Bernal, Coby Campbell and Mackenzie Melikian represented the seller in the deal.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:
Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel, and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $100 billion in transactions, including $50 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/

Contact: Great Ink: Tom Nolan 908-392-0333 ([email protected])

