Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Three Select-Service Hotels

HWE brokers sale of the Courtyard Cleveland Beachwood, Courtyard Atlanta Windy Hill, and Courtyard Atlanta Peachtree Corners in three separate transactions

DALLAS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), a leading boutique real estate capital markets advisor, completed the sales of the eighth, ninth and tenth properties from the MidSouth Portfolio throughout the fourth quarter of 2023.

An HWE team comprised of Austin Brooks, Clint Hodges, BJ Patel, and Michael Brandes, arranged the transactions on behalf of the seller.

To date, HWE has completed the sale of the following properties from the portfolio:

- Courtyard Dallas Addison

- Courtyard Austin University

- Fairfield Inn & Suites Austin University

- Courtyard Grand Rapids

- Courtyard Detroit Southfield

- Fairfield Inn & Suites Indianapolis Airport

- Residence Inn Indianapolis Airport

- Courtyard Atlanta Peachtree Corners

- Courtyard Cleveland Beachwood

- Courtyard Atlanta Windy Hill

"We continue to see immense depth and resiliency in the investor universe for the select-service sector, resulting in strong pricing power on recent and pending sales," said Austin Brooks, Managing Director, at HWE.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel, and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $100 billion in transactions, including $50 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/.

