Hoffa: Honoring Ginsburg, A Friend to Working, Disenfranchised People

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President, on the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"On Friday evening, we lost this nation's leading judicial voice for everyday Americans who have been repeatedly overlooked and cast aside in this country. When labor and civil rights advocates sought justice at the Supreme Court, we knew that Justice Ginsburg would be there for us.

"One example came in May 2018, when Justice Ginsburg authored a strong dissent to a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that for the first time determined workers may not band together to challenge violations of federal labor laws. She called the majority 'egregiously wrong' in its decision, saying the result of the ruling would be a significant under-enforcement of state and federal laws designed to protect workers.

"The Teamsters mourn our lost ally. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Rest in power, Justice Ginsburg. May her memory be a blessing."

