Hoffa: Strategic Tariffs On China Signal New Commitment To Protecting U.S. Interests, Jobs

"The Teamsters have demanded a tougher approach to China for many years – we opposed its original accession to the WTO and its recent application to be treated like a real market economy. We appreciate that the U.S. government is finally on record condemning the systematic theft of American intellectual property that is part and parcel of the Chinese political and business elites' global business plan.

"However, if this administration is really serious about protecting our industrial capacity, keeping and creating manufacturing jobs in this country, and reducing the U.S. trade deficit, these new tariffs are only a good start.



"Therefore, on behalf of our members whose livelihoods depend on international trade, I call on the president to fulfill his campaign promise to call out and treat China as a currency manipulator. Further, to reduce the incentives that corporations enjoy to outsource American jobs to China and other trading partners, we want the government to restore funding to the International Labor Affairs Bureau in the Department of Labor so workers' rights violations in those countries can be addressed and eliminated."

