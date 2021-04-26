Hoffa: White House Organizing Task Force Will Empower Workers On The Job

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about the creation of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, which will be dedicated to mobilizing the federal government's policies, programs and practices to assist workers to organize and successfully bargain with their employers.

"The executive order signed by President Biden today shows this administration means business when it comes to growing union power in the U.S. The task force, headed by Vice President Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, will ensure the top ranks of government are working together to encourage workers to come together and advocate for themselves on the job.

"For too long, the need for fair wages, decent health care and retirement security has been cast aside by corporate America and ignored by the federal government. This new panel shows both workers and big business that this White House values hardworking Americans and believes they should be treated with dignity and respect.

"The popularity of unions is on the rise with everyday working people. The coronavirus pandemic has shown how important workplace safety is and how unions can provide an added layer of protection to help those toiling each day just trying to support their families. Government must put people first. This new task force is just the latest sign that's what the Biden administration plans to do."

