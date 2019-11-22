Hofmann Sausage Company Introduces a Monumental Dog to Capital One Arena and Giant Food Stores

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announces a new addition to its product line, the Monumental Dog, which will be sold at Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) concessions food service and retail at 140 Giant Food Stores.

Hofmann Sausage Company's new Monumental Dog, the Official Hot Dog of Capital One Arena premiers at the Washington Capitals vs Vancouver Canucks game on Saturday, November 23rd and is now available at Giant Food Stores. The Hofmann All-Beef Monumental Dog is now available in 140 Giant Food Stores and is the same product being sold in Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

"The new Monumental Dog is the official hot dog of Capital One Arena.," said Ron Tomacchio, Hofmann's General Manager. "We want Capitals and Wizards' fans to enjoy the great taste of Hofmann products both at the stadium and again by purchasing them from grocery stores. We are excited to launch this product for sale at both Capital One Arena and Giant."

The Monumental Dog is an all-beef, skinless 6/1 (6 to 1lb. in a package) hot dog. According to Statista, all beef hot dogs are the type of hot dog most eaten in the United States, calculated by Statista based on the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS). According to the statistic, 188.72 million Americans consumed all beef frankfurters and hot dogs in 2019.

The Monumental Dog hits Giant grocery store shelves this week and also premiers at the Washington Capitals' home game verses the Vancouver Canucks, in Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C., on Saturday, November 23rd at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Hofmann products have been sold at Capital One Arena since 2016 when the company first sponsored the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards through Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

"We are excited to partner with Hofmann and bring the Monumental Dog to our Capitals and Wizards fans both at Capital One Arena and those shopping at Giant Foods," Patrick Duffy, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said. "Hofmann has been a terrific partner for many years and we look forward to an exciting launch."

Hofmann Sausage Company is located in Syracuse, New York, and is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States - dating back to 1879. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box and convenience stores, restaurants, stadiums and entertainment venues, and on college campuses in several states.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, or visit http://hofmannsausage.com/.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Baker

Hofmann Sausage Company

C: (214) 616-9033

O: (315) 437-7257

229754@email4pr.com

SOURCE Hofmann Sausage Company

Related Links

http://hofmannsausage.com/

