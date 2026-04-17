Hofstra University Continues Longstanding Partnership with The LandTek Group to Transform Athletic Facilities at Bill Edwards Stadium and Shuart Stadium

James M. Shuart Stadium, one of Hofstra's most prominent athletic venues and home to the Pride's men's and women's lacrosse programs, is now outfitted with TenCate PIVOT® Performance Turf, making Hofstra the first NCAA Division I university in New York State to adopt the next-generation synthetic turf technology. Developed through extensive biomechanical research and athlete-centered testing, PIVOT® is a synthetic turf system engineered to replicate the cleat release, feel, and playability of high-quality natural grass, without the use of traditional performance infill such as sand or rubber. The dense fiber construction and advanced system design support predictable footing, consistent ball response, durability, and all-weather performance, while also reducing maintenance demands and minimizing microplastic dispersion. The system's extended lifecycle and twelve-year warranty—50% longer than the industry standard— further contribute to a more environmentally conscious surface solution.

At Bill Edwards Stadium, home of Hofstra softball, The LandTek Group led a comprehensive renovation aimed at enhancing performance and long-term durability. The project included new outfield fencing with padding, upgraded tension-system backstop netting, and extended protective padding from dugout to dugout to improve both player safety and the fan experience. The field also features upgraded drainage infrastructure and a new ALLSPORT XPS Turf surface by TenCate installed throughout the outfield, warning track, and foul territory. Manufactured using a patented extrusion process and developed for multi-sport athletic fields, ALLSPORT XPS Turf utilizes advanced slit-film fiber technology to deliver a durable, resilient surface with reliable traction, enhanced comfort underfoot, and a natural-grass-like playing experience.

"Hofstra has made a clear commitment to providing its student‑athletes with top‑tier athletic facilities and we wanted to ensure what we delivered lived up to that standard," said Steve Kuzmiskas, Regional Vice President of Construction for The LandTek Group. "Our focus was on providing facilities that are fully equipped to support Division I competition, both now and into the future."

"These upgrades represent another important step in the evolution of Hofstra's athletic facilities," said Rick Cole Jr., Vice President and Director of Athletics at Hofstra University. "From President Poser and the University's leadership to our outstanding partners at LandTek, this work reflects our continued commitment to providing our student-athletes with first-class resources. Our relationship with LandTek has been exceptional for many years, and their expertise continues to help us maintain facilities that reflect the pride and excellence of Hofstra University."

LandTek's work at Bill Edwards Stadium and Shuart Stadium builds on a long history of athletic facility enhancements across Hofstra's campus, including recent renovations at Hofstra Soccer Stadium with the installation of TenCate IRONTURF™ (the first woven synthetic turf field in New York State) followed by upgrades to the Field Hockey Complex and Baseball Complex featuring advanced synthetic turf systems, improved drainage, netting, and playing surfaces This latest collaboration with The LandTek Group reflects Hofstra University's continued commitment to advancing its athletic facilities in support of NCAA Division I excellence.

"LandTek is proud of our long-standing relationship with Hofstra University and the trust they continue to place in our team," said John Sulinski, Chief Operating Officer at The LandTek Group. "For decades, we have worked closely with Hofstra to deliver high-quality athletic facilities that support performance, safety, and durability. These new fields continue that legacy, and we're honored to play a role in enhancing the athletic experience for the Hofstra community."

These latest upgrades reinforce Hofstra University's commitment to delivering elite competitive environments for its student-athletes while ensuring its facilities continue to serve as premier venues for NCAA Division I competition and regional events.

About The LandTek Group

The LandTek Group, A TenCate Company, is a specialized civil contractor that is highly qualified in design, construction and maintenance of athletic facilities throughout the East Coast. With hubs in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida, LandTek provides services in sixteen states. The vast portfolio of satisfied LandTek customers provides testimony to the company's capabilities. The LandTek Group is headquartered at 105 Sweeneydale Ave. Bay Shore, New York.

For more information, please visit www.landtekgroup.com or call 631-691-2381.

About TenCate

At TenCate, we design and deliver the future of turf. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, we're a truly global company with strong local roots. We offer high-performance, turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated, we manage everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.

For more, visit www.tencategrass.com.

Contact:

Brad Richtman- Marketing Manager

The LandTek Group, LLC.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (631) 691-2381

SOURCE The LandTek Group, A TenCate Company