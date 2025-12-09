The LandTek Group and The Marty Lyons Foundation Grant Rayan's Wish with Help from Hellas.

Additional amenities include ball-stop netting from Sportsfield Specialties and a basketball hoop supplied by My Backyard Sports, a women-owned business located in Houston.

Rayan, a triplet and avid athlete, was born with a congenital heart defect and airway defect. After undergoing open-heart surgery in 2021, complications led to cardiac arrest and an anoxic brain injury. He now faces a dilated aortic arch and can no longer play team sports, a devastating blow for a teen whose passion was football and basketball. His wish for a backyard basketball court was a unique request for the Marty Lyons Foundation.

"This was a unique wish, and we knew it would take a strong partner to make it happen," said Marty Lyons, founder of The Marty Lyons Foundation and former NY Jets legend. "Our mission is to grant wishes today for a better tomorrow, and thanks to The LandTek Group and Hellas, Rayan now has a safe space to play, dream, and defy the limits his illness has tried to impose."

Founded in 1982, The Marty Lyons Foundation grants wishes to children ages 3-17 diagnosed with life-threatening or terminal illnesses. Operating in 14 states, the foundation has granted over 8,700 wishes and is unique in offering a second wish under extreme medical circumstances.

For The LandTek Group, the project reflects its commitment to building more than fields; it's about building hope. "Sports have the power to inspire and heal," said John Sulinski, COO of The LandTek Group. "When we learned about Rayan's story, we knew we had to step in. Partnering with the Marty Lyons Foundation and Hellas allowed us to create something truly special for an incredible young man."

Hellas, headquartered in Austin, Texas, provided local expertise and resources to ensure the court was built to the highest standards. "It's been great working with Hellas and LandTek as a team," said Jose Sosa, SVP of Hellas. "Let's make Rayan proud of his court and support him in his recovery."

For Rayan and his family, the court is more than concrete and hoops—it's a symbol of resilience. "Basketball was always his passion," said Jennifer Rabout, Rayan's mother. "Now, he can play safely at home with his siblings and friends. This court reminds him every day that he can still achieve great things."

About The LandTek Group

The LandTek Group, A TenCate Company, is a specialized civil contractor that is highly qualified in design, construction and maintenance of athletic facilities throughout the East Coast. With hubs in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida, LandTek provides services in sixteen states. The vast portfolio of satisfied LandTek customers provides testimony to the company's capabilities. The LandTek Group is headquartered at 105 Sweeneydale Ave. Bay Shore, New York.

For more information, please visit www.landtekgroup.com or call 631-691-2381.

About Hellas

Hellas is the largest full-service sports construction company in the U.S., providing design, manufacturing, and installation of athletic surfaces and facilities. Based in Austin, TX, Hellas is also part of the TenCate family. Learn more at www.hellas.com.

About TenCate Grass

At TenCate Grass, we design and deliver the future of turf. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, we're a truly global company with strong local roots. We offer high-performance, turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated, we manage everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.

For more, visit www.tencategrass.us

Contact:

Brad Richtman- Marketing Manager

The LandTek Group, LLC.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (631) 691-2381

SOURCE The LandTek Group, A TenCate Company