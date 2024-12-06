Hohem Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation in Smartphone and Camera Gimbals

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, founded in 2014, celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of bold ideas and innovations in gimbal technology. Throughout this journey, Hohem has remained dedicated to making professional-grade filmmaking simple and accessible for users across the globe.

The Birth of Hohem's Handheld Gimbals: A Game Changer for Action Camera Filmmaking

The birth of Hohem's handheld gimbals was inspired by the growing popularity of action cameras in North America. Initially, the Hohem team was focused on drone technology and aerial photography. However, after watching shaky, unstable footage from action cameras on social media, the idea sparked in their minds to adapt drone-mounted gimbals into handheld devices. Thus, Hohem's first action camera stabilizer was created, addressing the key need for stability.

As phone cameras evolved throughout the 2010s with increased pixel counts, autofocus, and HD video capability, mobile videography and smartphone gimbal gained momentum. Beyond stability, Hohem team aimed to simplify mobile videography by creating a hands-free experience. In 2016, Hohem launched the iSteady T1 — the world's first smartphone gimbal with app-based face tracking — at the CES in the USA. This groundbreaking product made waves at the show and promoted the cooperation with Best Buy for product sales at over 800 offline stores across North America.

Hohem's Product Strategy: Bringing Effortless Shooting to Everyday Users

Hohem's rise to prominence wasn't just about catching trends; it was about understanding the needs of both experienced professionals and everyday users. In response to the booming short video platforms market—dominated by TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram—Hohem identified a need for an easy-to-use, portable stabilizer that could serve the everyday user.

In 2020, Hohem launched the iSteady X, the lightest foldable 3-axis smartphone gimbal in the world. This product, which won the SVIEF Disruptive Innovation Award, represented Hohem's commitment to making effortless mobile videography accessible to everyone.

Building on this success, the subsequent releases of the iSteady X and iSteady V series featured foldable design, built-in extension rod, integrated tripod, and intuitive control panel, enabling even beginners to easily capture smooth, cinematic videos.

Breaking Boundaries with On-Device AI Tracker

Innovation has always been at the heart of Hohem's success, and one of its key achievements is the on-device AI tracker. While competitors offered app-based face tracking, Hohem recognized the frustration users experienced when switching between apps and devices. In 2021, Hohem released the world's first smartphone gimbal with an integrated AI visual sensor, enabling users to achieve seamless AI tracking regardless of the phone and app they were using.

In recent years, Hohem has continued to drive innovation, allocating up to 18% of its revenue for R&D. The company's investment in technologies like gesture control, AI tracking, and remote control has enabled it to maintain a unique competitive edge in the marketplace.

Empowering Users to Record Memorable Moments with Tech

As Hohem enters its next decade, the company remains focused on its mission to integrate advanced technology into video creation. "We believe that every moment in life is one-of-a-kind," added Chen Min, the founder and CEO of Hohem. "Our goal has always been to make professional and enjoyable shooting possible for anyone, anywhere."

Hohem is excited for what the future holds, and as the company continues to push boundaries, it looks forward to inspiring creators worldwide to unlock their full potential.

For more news and product information about Hohem, visit the official website.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2HEVWzIXO4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460783/5064563/Logo.jpg