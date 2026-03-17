Company's Newest AI-Powered Stabilizer Products Designed for Professional-Grade Content Creation Now Available to Consumers

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, a global leader in intelligent imaging and stabilization technology, announced that the iSteady MT3 Pro and iSteady MT3, its newest AI-powered stabilizers, are available for purchase starting today on BestBuy.com. Beginning March 30, the MT3 Pro will also be available in-store at Best Buy, and the iSteady MT3 will have a store pick-up option. On that same date, both devices can be purchased on Amazon.com, Hohem.com, and BHPhotoVideo.com (with in-store availability to follow), further expanding the availability of Hohem's professional-grade products to customers across the U.S.

The iSteady MT3 Pro and iSteady MT3 were first introduced at CES 2026. Both products quickly earned praise from early-look reviewers for their intelligent AI tracking, improved stabilization performance, and compact design. Now, through Hohem's partnership with leading global electronics retailer Best Buy, consumers and creators can purchase the stabilizers for the first time.

Hohem iSteady MT3 Series Debuts for Online Purchase through Best Buy Post this

"Creators today need tools that can keep up with demanding filming requirements and busy schedules, without sacrificing flexibility or quality," said Chen Min, CEO of Hohem. "The MT3 Series was built to offer power and precision in an intuitive system that anyone can use, helping creatives of all skill levels produce professional-grade content."

Developed on Hohem's latest stabilization technology and AI-powered tracking, the iSteady MT3 Series lineup empowers creators to capture smooth, cinematic footage across a wide range of shooting environments.

iSteady MT3 Pro: AI Stabilizer for Professional Content

Built for filmmakers and advanced content creators, the iSteady MT3 Pro offers increased payload capacity, enhanced tracking, and expanded production control. In addition to the innovative iSteady 10.0 algorithm and 2MP AI sensor also featured in the iSteady MT3, the MT3 Pro includes:

Next-generation multimodal AI tracking system capable of recognizing subjects such as people, pets, and vehicles

capable of recognizing subjects such as people, pets, and vehicles A detachable wireless remote with a 1.4-inch full-color touchscreen for live monitoring and control up to 33 feet away

with a 1.4-inch full-color touchscreen for live monitoring and control up to 33 feet away 40% stronger motor torque and 5.5 lb payload capacity to support more complex filming setups

to support more complex filming setups Multiple mounting points for accessories, including Hohem's optional Spot Mini follow focus motor

iSteady MT3: Portable Stabilization for Everyday Creators

Designed for everyone from experienced content creators to first-time vloggers, the iSteady MT3 delivers powerful stabilization in a lightweight, travel-ready design. Its key features include:

Built-in AI camera with human tracking up to 16.4 feet for hands-free filming

up to 16.4 feet for hands-free filming iSteady 10.0 stabilization algorithm for smooth, cinematic footage, even during motion

for smooth, cinematic footage, even during motion Lightweight design (only 1.7 lb) for easy portability and everyday shooting

for easy portability and everyday shooting Up to 17 hours of battery life for extended recording sessions

for extended recording sessions Compatibility with mirrorless cameras, smartphones, action cameras, and vlog cameras without requiring adapters

0.4-inch OLED display and gesture controls for simple operation and quick adjustments

The iSteady MT3 Pro is priced at $449, and the iSteady MT3 is priced at $329. The MT3 Pro Kit, which offers additional accessories for even more creative control, will be available later this month via Amazon and Hohem's website, and in early April via B&H, at $549.

The iSteady MT3 Pro and iSteady MT3 are available starting today, exclusively online at Best Buy (MT3 Pro; MT3). Pre-orders for the iSteady MT3 Series are now open online at BHPhotoVideo.com (MT3 Pro; MT3 Pro Kit; MT3) and Hohem.com (MT3 Pro; MT3 Pro Kit; MT3). For more information on Hohem and the iSteady MT3 Series, visit www.hohem.com.

About Hohem

Hohem is a global leader in intelligent imaging and stabilization technology, dedicated to empowering creators of all levels to capture life with clarity, creativity, and ease. Founded in Shenzhen, China, Hohem combines precision engineering with advanced AI to deliver award-winning stabilizers and smart imaging tools for smartphones, cameras, and action devices. From its pioneering AI tracking systems and detachable touchscreen controls to its modular, cross-device compatibility, Hohem continually redefines what's possible in mobile videography. Available worldwide through leading retailers and online platforms, Hohem products bring professional-grade filming capabilities to everyone—from everyday storytellers to seasoned content creators.

SOURCE Hohem