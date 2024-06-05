¡Hola! Churros® Double Twisted Bites Wins 2024 PEOPLE Food Award

The new frozen anytime treat has been recognized as the "Best Frozen Dough" by PEOPLE Magazine

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEOPLE have spoken, ¡Hola! Churros Double Twisted Bites have been selected as a winner of the 2024 PEOPLE Food Awards, being named the "Best Frozen Dough" of the year. This accolade recognizes the exceptional quality and delightful taste of ¡Hola! Churros products, earning their place as a favorite anytime snack among consumers and food critics alike.

¡Hola! Churros Double Twisted Bites

Available in the freezer isle at most grocery retailers including Giant Food Stores, Weis Markets, ShopRite, Brookeshire's Grocery, Nugget Markets, Affiliated Foods, Schnuck's and Target, ¡Hola! Churros are known for their light, crispy texture and rich, cinnamon-sugar flavor. Made from the finest ingredients and crafted to perfection, these bites offer a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the beloved churro experience - ¡Hola! Churros, Crave the Joy!

"We are delighted to be recognized as the best frozen dough for our ¡Hola! Churros Double Twisted Bites," said Amanda Osorio, Sr. Director of Marketing – Bakery at J&J Snack Foods. "Our J&J team strives to deliver delicious, consumer-preferred products like ¡Hola! Churros to our customers and consumers. This recognition from PEOPLE Magazine further validates ¡Hola! Churros as an innovative new sweet snack that is sure to bring craveable joy to families across the U.S."

¡Hola! Churros, a product of J&J Snack Foods, launched in grocery stores nationwide in 2023. The brand has been serving fun to customers for over two years since the company rebranded its existing churro portfolio into ¡Hola! Churros as the master brand for both retail and foodservice.

For a full look at J&J Snack Foods' portfolio, along with where you can purchase ¡Hola! Churros products, visit jjsnack.com. To find ¡Hola! Churros at a retailer near you, visit churros.com and use our product locator. Be sure to check out newsstands nationwide to see all the 2024 PEOPLE Food Awards winners in the June 17th PEOPLE Magazine print issue, available on newsstands Friday, June 7th and available online now.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

