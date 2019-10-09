HOLA! USA Presents The Derbez Family, Posing For The First Time All Together

Interviews

Ingrid Hoffmann takes charge and discusses her inspiring humanitarian mission following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

takes charge and discusses her inspiring humanitarian mission following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. Natalia Reyes is ready for her Hollywood debut in Terminator: Dark Fate and shares how she stays grounded.

is ready for her debut in and shares how she stays grounded. Estée Lauder's family comes together to show how they honor the company's matriarch and what they are doing to keep her memory alive.

Olivia Palermo models her capsule collection with team Karl Lagerfeld , which perfectly captures the "working girl" spirit, while opening up about the designer and her work-life balance.

Eugenio on his family dynamic: "I've had many failed relationships. Honestly, everything would point to our being a dysfunctional family. However, I see the love we all have and the way the four siblings love and care for each other. I feel honored and grateful. I must have done something right!"

Aislinn on asking her family for help: "It wasn't easy for me because emotionally I didn't feel stable. I had a bit of a temper. More than postpartum depression, I think all women go through unbalanced periods that can be overwhelming. We women are used to covering up when we are sad or angry. And I think we have to be open and understand that this is normal. Let your family know that there are moments of vulnerability, and that they will pass. You have to know how to ask for help."

José Eduardo on spending time with his family: "The truth is that I was going into this with a lot of fear because I was the one who had spent less time living with the family; the one who had more issues, and I was afraid that we would come back from that trip [worse than before we left]. But I really liked being with my whole family and learning that I can be with my dad without fighting, that we are imperfect, but we work."

Founded in 1944, ¡HOLA! magazine has become one of the world leaders in its field. Its long history of publishing the best photographs of celebrities and royalty has made it an international icon of glamor, informative precision and superb quality. The Spanish company HELLO! & ¡HOLA! Media, Inc. publishes 30 international editions in 10 languages on five continents. ¡HOLA! reaches 25 million readers worldwide, has 24 million unique monthly visits and more than 13 million followers on social networks, and is seen by 21.5 million on its transmission channel, ¡HOLA! TV.

