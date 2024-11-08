HOLCIM RECOGNIZED WITH MANUFACTURING SUSTAINABILITY AWARD BY MICHIGAN MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

The Manufacturing Sustainability Award, new in 2024, pays tribute to innovative action to improve sustainability through clean energy solutions

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim was awarded the inaugural Manufacturing Sustainability Award by the Michigan Manufacturers Association at their awards ceremony on Wednesday evening, November 6. The Manufacturing Sustainability Award recognizes innovations to improve the long-term sustainability of manufacturing across Michigan state, where Holcim has extensive operations from Alpena and Detroit to Saginaw and St. Joe.

"We're honored to receive this award from the Michigan Manufacturers Association for advancing more sustainable manufacturing practices across the state. At Holcim, improving sustainability goes hand-in-hand with accelerating economic development," said Jaime Hill, North America region head at Holcim. "As industry leaders, creating a more sustainable future is the north star that drives the decisions we make, from reducing our carbon footprint with innovative materials and renewable energy sources to providing low-carbon building solutions for our customers."

"Holcim is making a lasting impact on sustainability with innovative ideas that have had a profound impact on the broader manufacturing industry, the state of Michigan and our global environment," said John J. Walsh, President & CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association. "Being named the first ever recipient of the Manufacturing Sustainability Award powered by Consumers Energy validates and provides well-deserved recognition for their efforts to enable greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improved living standards around the world."

Over the past years, Holcim has invested more than $100 million in eco-friendly technologies. In June 2023, Holcim opened an alternative fuels facility as part of a $7.4 million, state-supported initiative that will safely and cleanly co-process materials to fuel 10% of Holcim's Alpena plant operations.

Shortly afterward, Holcim announced a new partnership to bring the company's largest solar project in the Midwest to its cement plant in Alpena. The solar array, completed this past October, will help the plant self-generate 75 percent of its purchased power needs with green energy—an important step toward fulfilling Holcim's pledge to power all of its U.S. operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

The recognition also comes in the wake of a recent grant Holcim and the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority (DWCPA) received through the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean Ports program. The Clean Ports initiative aims to not only accelerate the decarbonization of the Detroit port, but also improve the air quality for workers, residents and families in Detroit for generations to come.

Holcim Alpena's cement is used in construction projects across Michigan, including the Gordie Howe Bridge, Comerica Park, Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, and services customers throughout the Midwest and Ontario. The cement is used in roads, schools, hospitals, dams and ports, and for decorative applications such as patios, floors, staircases, driveways and pool decks.

In the United States, Holcim US includes almost 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us

