Holcim US Celebrates Recipients of the 2024 Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US today announced eight outstanding recipients of the 41st annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, an award that supports the college educations of employees' children. Each student will receive a $6,000 scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year and will be eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for an additional three years based on continuous academic performance.

"The 2024 Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship recipients demonstrated remarkable academic and extracurricular achievements," said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, Holcim North America. "Empowering our employees means investing in their families' futures. As these students embark on their college journeys and beyond, we're proud to provide support that will shape a legacy of opportunity and growth. "

The 2024 recipients are:

Amy Cedeno Garcia , daughter of Damian Cedeno , Maintenance Manager, Holly Hill, South Carolina

Addison Cleary, daughter of Patrick Cleary, Senior Vice President of Sales, Chicago, Illinois

Elise Fenstermacher, daughter of Matt Fenstermacher, Market Manager, Eagan, Minnesota

Scott Figurski, son of David Figurski, Regional Technical Services Manager, Golden, Colorado

Alisha Gandhi, daughter of Pritesh Gandhi, Lead Digital Transformation, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Pau Maset, son of Josep Maset, Vice President of Strategy and Business Performance, Chicago, Illinois

Isaac Smith, son of Dale Smith, Senior Construction Manager, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri

Levi Wilkinson, son of Ross Wilkinson, Electrician, Devil's Slide, Utah

The scholarship was established in 1983 to recognize the accomplishments of the children of Holcim employees. The award honors the memories of Hans Gygi and Marc R. von Wyss, two former leaders of Holcim and its predecessor companies. Since the Foundation began nearly 40 years ago, more than 200 young adults have received the Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship.

