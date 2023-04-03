Holcim US Continues Aggregates Expansion in Rapidly Growing Colorado Market

The sustainable building solutions leader acquires an independent aggregates provider in the Colorado Springs area

DENVER, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US continues to strengthen its position in Colorado with its third acquisition in recent months in the rapidly growing state. Today the company announced the acquisition of Tezak Heavy Equipment ("Tezak"), a family-held aggregates producer and specialty civil construction business with deep roots in the Colorado Springs market.

The acquisition is highly complementary to Holcim's position in the rapidly growing Colorado Springs market, bringing significant synergies with the building solution leader's existing footprint.

"With Colorado among the leaders in U.S. population and GDP growth, Holcim understands how important construction in the region is and will become," said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, North America at Holcim US. "Partnering with companies like Tezak, a trusted regional aggregates and construction provider, we are able to build on our growth of the Colorado Springs market."

The transaction includes all civil construction, trucking and maintenance operations, as well as four quarries near Colorado Springs which will provide decades of reserves in a growing market. The purchase of Tezak's quarries compliments Holcim's recent aggregate operations acquisitions in December 2022 and January 2023.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, creating smarter infrastructure, and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company, with our people and communities at the heart of our success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling, to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector, including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. For more information, visit www.holcim.us.

Contacts

Kelly Brown

[email protected]

Jaylon Brinkley

[email protected]

SOURCE Holcim