Holcim US Expands Aggregates Footprint in Mid-Atlantic Region

Acquisition of sand and gravel supply business in King William County, Virginia , bolsters existing operations in a growing market

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US announced today the acquisition of the business of King William Sand & Gravel Co., Inc., a private company with a long-standing presence in King William County, Virginia. With this strategic transaction, Holcim gains high-quality sand and gravel reserves that will serve the construction needs of customers in the Central Virginia area of the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Acquisitions that complement our strengths and expand our reach are a major part of Holcim US' growth strategy," said Toufic Tabbara, Holcim's North America region head. "By welcoming King William Sand & Gravel, we'll become an even stronger aggregates leader to meet our customers' needs in the expanding Richmond and Central Virginia area."

The acquisition complements Holcim's existing operations and footprint in the region, which include more than 30 facilities that offer sand and gravel, crushed stone, asphalt and ready-mix concrete solutions. King William Sand & Gravel operates a sand and gravel operation outside the Richmond metropolitan area, positioning the acquired business as a strategic asset for Holcim's continued expansion of its aggregates business in a rapidly growing market.

"King William Sand & Gravel has strong roots in its community, including relationships with key players in the construction industry who are working to transform the Mid-Atlantic region's roads, infrastructure and buildings," said Sridhar Goteti, senior vice president and general manager of Holcim's Mid-Atlantic Region. "Their strengths will complement our supply and distribution segments and help us meet the growing demand for sustainable building solutions within this dynamic market. We look forward to welcoming King William's team into the Holcim family."

About Holcim US

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us

SOURCE Holcim US