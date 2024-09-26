Holcim US Recognized by the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association with Multiple Awards

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA), the leading voice and advocate of the aggregates sector, has recognized seven Holcim US aggregates operations for their exemplary safety, community relations, and environmental programs. NSSGA announced the winners of its annual Awards of Excellence program at the organization's Legislative & Policy Forum in Washington, D.C.

"Our aggregates operations lead in not only providing foundational materials for regional construction, they also lead in being responsible corporate citizens," said Michael LeMonds, VP, ESG and US Chief Sustainability Officer. "We're proud of our site leadership and local employees for modeling best-in-class safety, community relations, and environmental excellence for our industry peers and other businesses in the markets we serve."

Two Holcim US aggregates sites were named Gold winners: the Bridgeton Sand Plant near St. Louis, Missouri, received a Gold award for safety excellence – a company first – for its workplace safety initiatives, evidenced by its safety performance over a consecutive period without an MSHA-reportable injury. The Marblehead Quarry in Ohio received a Gold award for community relations excellence, including a program that brought together middle and high school educators and administrators to the quarry to share classroom curriculum and career guidance programs for students.

Five additional Holcim US aggregates were recognized with awards for community relations excellence and environmental excellence, as demonstrated by their exemplary use of environmental controls and systems.

Holcim US recipients include:

Marblehead Quarry ( Ohio ): Gold award for community relations excellence

): Gold award for community relations excellence Bridgeton Sand Plant ( Missouri ): Gold award for safety excellence

): Gold award for safety excellence Rockville Quarry ( Maryland ): Silver award for community relations excellence

( ): Silver award for community relations excellence Pit 21 ( Minnesota ): Bronze award for environmental excellence

): Bronze award for environmental excellence Honey Island Sand and Gravel ( Louisiana ): Bronze award for environmental excellence

and Gravel ( ): Bronze award for environmental excellence Littleton Quarry ( Colorado ): Bronze award for environmental excellence

( ): Bronze award for environmental excellence Lyons Quarry ( Colorado ): Bronze award for environmental excellence

"Congratulations to our outstanding member companies for their achievements," said Michael Johnson, president and CEO of NSSGA. "Our members' commitment to excellence elevates both their businesses and the entire industry."

A facility that receives the Gold category designation is automatically recognized for a period of five years. 2024 marks the second year in a row Holcim US has received a Gold award for community relations excellence, with last year's award going to Peabody Quarry (Massachusetts). Three other Holcim US sites are currently recognized as Gold winners for environmental excellence: Battle Creek Sand & Gravel Pit (Mich.), Fox River Quarry (Ill.) and Lockport Quarry (N.Y.).

