Holcim US Recognized for Innovation in 2023 Slag Cement in Sustainable Concrete Awards

CHICAGO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable building solutions leader, Holcim US, was recognized by the Slag Cement Association (SCA) as a winner in the 2023 Slag Cement in Sustainable Concrete Awards (SCA). The company was honored in the Innovative Applications category at an awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Spring American Concrete Institute Convention in New Orleans.

Holcim US secured the win by showcasing its project at the Duck Lake Country Club in Albion, Michigan. The project revived the club's distressed, asphalt parking lot by topping it with a concrete overlay. By replacing 25 percent of the Portland Limestone Cement with slag, the mix reduced the embodied carbon of the white-topped parking lot project.

"What makes this project particularly innovative is the way we used slag cement to mitigate potential concerns with material degradation while increasing long-term strength and durability," said Patrick Cleary, Senior Vice President, Sales at Holcim US. "This award exemplifies what we do best in providing our customers with sustainable, long-lasting and economical solutions."

Since 2010, the SCA has honored the exceptional use of slag cement in sustainable concrete construction. Holcim US has previously won SCA's Sustainable Concrete Awards in such categories as Architectural, Lower Carbon Concrete, Durability, High Performance and Infrastructure.

About Holcim US

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

SOURCE Holcim US