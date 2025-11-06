HOLDCO ASSET MANAGEMENT RELEASES PRESENTATION TO FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HoldCo Asset Management, LP ("HoldCo"), a Florida-based investment firm managing approximately $2.6 billion in regulatory assets under management, released a presentation to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. entitled "Respect To The Board."

In the presentation, HoldCo disclosed that it owns common stock of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: FIBK) and consequently has an economic interest in the price of these securities.

"In light of the recent concessions the Board and management made, HoldCo does not intend to pursue a proxy contest at the 2026 Annual Meeting," said Misha Zaitzeff, Co-CIO of HoldCo. "We expect to be long-term shareholders for the next several years, and will be actively monitoring the company's actions and capital allocation decisions."

Added Vik Ghei, co-CIO of HoldCo, "If the Board pursues actions inconsistent with our expectations and/or to the detriment of shareholders, we will not hesitate to take any action that we deem necessary to protect the rights of shareholders and drive value, including the potential pursuit of a proxy contest and/or advocating for a sale of the company."

About HoldCo Asset Management, LP

HoldCo Asset Management, LP is an investment adviser located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. HoldCo was founded by Vik Ghei and Misha Zaitzeff. HoldCo currently has approximately $2.6 billion of regulatory assets under management.

Disclaimer

As of the publication date of this report, a fund managed by HoldCo has a long position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. through ownership of its common stock. HoldCo may change its views about its investment positions in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. at any time, for any reason or no reason, and at any time may change the form or substance of any of its related or unrelated investment positions. If it does so, it will not be under obligation to inform anyone and does not intend to do so unless required by law.

All content in this press release and referenced presentation represent the opinions of HoldCo and are for discussion and general information purposes only. HoldCo has obtained all information herein from publicly available sources, and such information is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind whether express or implied. All data and other information are not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and reflect HoldCo's views as of this date, all of which are accordingly subject to change without notice.

This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, a marketing or solicitation vehicle for HoldCo or any fund managed by HoldCo, and it is not investment advice, an investment recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, including without limitation any interests in a fund managed by and/or associated with HoldCo. Any offer or solicitation may only be made pursuant to a private placement memorandum, agreement of limited partnership, or similar or related documents, which will only be provided to qualified offerees and should be reviewed carefully and in their entirety by any such offerees prior to making or considering a decision to invest in any HoldCo managed fund.

The information contained in this document may include, or incorporate by reference, forward-looking statements, which would include any statements that are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize or that actual results will not be materially different than those presented.

