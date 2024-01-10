Holey Moley Golf Club, the craziest round of mini golf and fun-tainment venue coming to Austin in March 2024

Funlab expanding U.S. Holey Moley locations with a first generation venue in the Lone Star State following wildly successful Denver opening

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's premiere creator of competitive socializing experiences, Funlab, is opening their sensational mini-golf concept, Holey Moley Golf Club, the second in the U.S., in Austin, Texas in late March 2024. This will be the first brand-built and designed location in the fully renovated, yet historically preserved, former Native Hostel building located at 807 East 4th Street.

Ready to putt loose? Holey Moley Austin Opening March 2024! Holey Moley Austin

Holey Moley is a mini-golf concept and venue that's taken Australia by storm and made its U.S. debut in Denver in September 2023. The Austin venue is set to be the first location opening in Texas with Houston slated for late Spring, followed by San Francisco, CA later in 2024.

No expense was spared in the development of the immersive 500-person capacity Holey Moley Austin, a mini golf-course and bar that turns putt-putt into a multi-sensory labyrinth of golf mayhem, featuring three courses totalling 27 creative and fun-filled holes inspired by iconic moments and pop culture.

The venue comes with a huge outdoor space with a stage for live music, entertainment and al fresco dining, art commissioned by local graffiti artists and a private karaoke room that fits up to 15 people. Beyond the bar and the courses, Holey Moley is also home to various function spaces ideal for hosting private events, both large and intimate, and a "Caddyshack" menu featuring delicious eats and Instagrammable signature cocktails.

"Austin is a natural fit for our irreverent Holey Moley concept," said Blaise Witnish, Funlab USA CEO. "The city is a desired destination and full of vibrant energy. Austin plays host to major annual city-wide events, is home to a thriving collegiate and business community, and its residents and visitors know how to have a good time. We're thrilled to bring our unparalleled entertainment experience, and over-the-top venue to the people of Austin."

A location built for fun and parties, Holey Moley Austin is now booking events and functions of various sizes with several packages customizable for any occasion. From corporate, work or social gatherings to birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorettes and beyond, a dedicated team of planners is available now to coordinate epic events for groups of 10 to 500.

Ahead of the March opening, Funlab is building out the local team and hiring Austinites across a variety of employment opportunities. To become part of the Holey Moley team of "Motherfunners" visit the Careers page.

For more information about Holey Moley, the new Austin location and to make event inquiries, visit www.holeymoley.com, and stay tuned for specific launch details and how to make general bookings in the coming weeks.

About Funlab:

Funlab is Australia's premiere creator of competitive socializing experiences. From arcades, bowling alleys, mini-golf and much more, Funlab believes in taking familiar concepts and transforming them into immersive worlds of fun where people can connect in real life. Magnifying every small detail to create extraordinary experiences, Funlab operates 45 venues across 9 brands and over 2500 employees. In 2023, Funlab opened the first U.S. Holey Moley Golf Club in Denver, CO with additional U.S. venues slated to open across the country in 2024 and beyond.

SOURCE Funlab