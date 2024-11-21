Holiday Advice to Keep Pets Happy and Healthy

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) While family and friends share gifts and hearty meals during the holidays, pets are there to share snuggles and comfort. This year, make sure you protect the joy of the season by keeping pets safe as you likely introduce new foods, decor and other potential hazards in the home.

Share the holiday cheer with your pets by unwrapping peace of mind with these suggestions from the experts at VCA Animal Hospitals.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Manifest Holiday Mindfulness

Keeping your pets (and yourself) happy and healthy throughout the holiday season isn't just about the physical. Don't forget the mental and mindful aspect of care with these fun, easy ways to spread cheer.

Practice Self-Care Together: Enjoy a "spaw" day with pet-safe grooming products, throw a holiday-themed movie night, grab your favorite blanket for a cuddle session or try pet yoga.

Manifest Happiness: Write five reasons you're grateful each morning, send holiday notes to those you care about, play interactive games during festivities and put a little extra thought into gift-giving.

Supercharge Your Calm: Meditate with your pet, unplug from social media to be present with loved ones (including pets), take a deep breath during special moments and accept that some things may go wrong during this hectic season.

Get Moving: Go for a winter walk, teach your pet a new trick, create an indoor obstacle course, enjoy a playdate at the dog park or introduce your pet to a new toy.

Avoid Toxic Foods and Hazardous Items

Your festivities are sure to be filled with love, laughter and joy, but all that celebrating is likely to include decorations and delicious foods that are harmful to pets.

Pets are often naturally curious and may be attracted to bright, shiny items like candles and decorations. Protect against accidents by keeping decorations like tinsel, ribbon, open-flame candles and fragile ornaments out of reach. Avoid plants like poinsettias, mistletoe, lilies, holly and amaryllis that may be toxic to pets. Be sure to cover or hide exposed electrical cords and exposed Christmas tree water.

Many common festive foods are bad for pets. It may be tough to resist those cute, begging eyes, but your pet's health will benefit from your restraint. Keep chocolate, candy, fatty meat and bones, alcohol and exposed trash off the menu for pets.

Stay Prepared

Being prepared is always a good idea for pet owners, but the holiday season especially can be unpredictable with new routines, unfamiliar guests, hazardous foods and more. Stay safe throughout the festivities and enjoy peace of mind knowing VCA is by your side for those unforeseen moments with access to world-class emergency medicine by providing 50% off an ER exam for all pet owners and free ER exams for CareClub members.

Visit pets.vcahospitals.com/er-holiday to claim your 50% off coupon, find a location near you and discover more tips for a safe, pet-friendly holiday season.

Holiday Do's for Healthy Pets

With endless checklists and to-do's before big holiday gatherings, you know how important it is to be organized during this hectic time of year. Part of your organizational strategy ahead of the festive season should include your pet's health and ways you can protect him or her whether you're celebrating at home or on the go.

Consider this list your holiday cheat sheet with quick, easy ways you can protect pets before, during and after get-togethers.

Decorate with pet-safe ornaments

Keep festive plants out of reach

Put a skirt around your Christmas tree and secure it so it can't fall over

Invest in electric candles or menorahs

Keep dogs inside during get-togethers

Follow your pet's regular diet

Create a quiet space for your pet away from guests

Check in with your pet to ensure he or she is happy and comfortable

Thoroughly clean up and pack away any leftovers

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate