Holiday Bowling with Best Buddies Event Brings Hollywood Stars and Participants Together for a Day of Inclusion and Celebration

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), welcomed an exciting lineup of celebrity supporters, families, and Best Buddies participants for the 2025 Celebrity Holiday Bowling with Best Buddies event at Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City. The annual celebration brought together nearly 200 guests for an afternoon of bowling, connection, and holiday cheer all in support of Best Buddies' mission of inclusion. Best Buddies participants and their families attend each year, and this event has now been a tradition for 15 years.

Best Buddies Global Ambassador Cindy Crawford with Best Buddies participants Calvin Carrillo and Catherine Benita at the 2025 Best Buddies Celebrity Bowling Event at Pinz Bowling Center on December 7, 2025 in Studio City, California.

This year, guests including Best Buddies Global Ambassador Cindy Crawford, Kamie Crawford, Nicole English, musician Lisa Loeb; Actors Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Charlotte McKinney, Patrick Muldoon, Grace Van Patten, and Jack White; Comedians Greg Fitzsimmons and Annie Lederman, and more than 150 Best Buddies participants from the Los Angeles area joined in the festivities.

Guests spent the afternoon bowling alongside Best Buddies participants, meeting families, and celebrating the power of friendship and inclusion. The event created meaningful opportunities for connection, allowing participants with IDD to engage with supporters, celebrities, and community members in a fun, welcoming environment.

"Events like this reflect the heart of what Best Buddies is all about — bringing people together, building friendships, and creating opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to feel seen, supported, and celebrated," said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman, CEO of Best Buddies International.

The Celebrity Holiday Bowling with Best Buddies event continues to shine a spotlight on the importance of inclusion and community, demonstrating what's possible when people of all abilities come together to connect and celebrate.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to over 4,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 41 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.5 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

