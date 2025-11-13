MUSICAL ARTISTS JA RULE AND ASHANTI TO HEADLINE THE 2025 JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS BEST BUDDIES MIAMI GALA

Event expected to raise $5 Million for Best Buddies International's Mission of Inclusion for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is thrilled to present its Best Buddies Challenge: Miami Chaired by Kenneth C. Griffin and Griffin Catalyst and Presented by the Andrew P. Barowsky Foundation, and Mack Cycle & Fitness, and the Jersey Mike's Subs Best Buddies Miami Gala on Saturday, November 15 at MANA Wynwood. Collectively, this year's bike ride and Gala are expected to raise $5 million for Best Buddies programs.

GRAMMY award-winning singer & songwriter Ashanti and Hip-Hop artist Ja Rule to headline the 27th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala.

The celebration of inclusion kicks off Saturday morning with the Best Buddies Challenge: Miami at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami. The Miami Challenge is a world-class cycling event that features a ride through some of the most historic and scenic locations in Miami, South Beach and Key Biscayne. Limited to just 50 participants, riders will experience a Tour de France-style police-escorted peloton with route options of 100 or 75 miles. Leading this year's ride are professional cyclists Alberto Contador, Cameron Wurf, Leanda Cave and Bradley Wiggins. The Challenge is open to all ages and abilities and includes professional athletes, high-profile personalities as well as the participation of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The gala will take place in the evening, celebrating the Best Buddies' mission and honoring the dedication of supporters, participants and volunteers. The event will feature a cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions and a live performance by Hip-Hop Artist Ja Rule and GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Ashanti.

Other notable guests scheduled to attend the gala include Jersey Mike's Subs Founder Peter Cancro; Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis; Actress Crystle Stewart; and Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan.

Alongside the gala, the Champion of the Year returns to the Miami Gala. Community leaders are paired with Best Buddies program participants in this fundraising challenge, and the duo that raises the most funds is named the Champion of the Year.

"The Miami Gala is a celebration of the incredible work that brings Best Buddies' mission to life," said Anthony K. Shriver, founder, chairman, and CEO of Best Buddies International. "For 27 years, this event has highlighted the generosity of our amazing supporters and donors, and the inspiring strength and spirit of the individuals with IDD we serve. This year, we're excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Eunie's Buddies program, which was named in honor of my mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who dedicated her life to this cause. Through Eunie's Buddies, we're ensuring that individuals with IDD and their families have the resources and support they need to thrive and live fulfilling lives just like everyone else."

Proceeds from the event will directly contribute to advancing Best Buddies' mission.

The following sponsors have demonstrated their belief in the Best Buddies mission through their generosity and commitment:

Title sponsor: Jersey Mike's Subs

Presenting sponsors: Andrew P. Barowsky Foundation and The Coca-Cola Company.

Friendship sponsors: Andrea & Ken Shanley, The GEO Group Foundation, May Liang & James Lintott, South Florida BMW Centers.

Employment sponsors: Arison Family Foundation, The Ferraro Law Firm, and Brett & Daniel Sundheim.

Leadership sponsors: Ansin Foundation, Assured Partners, Carnival Cruise Line, The Crown & Kunkler Family, The Carolan Foundation, Eunice K. Shriver II & Michael Garcia, Ines & Litto Gomez, Fort Partners/Surf Club/Four Seasons, Hard Rock Heals Foundation, Inktel, Klingman & Associates, Mark Edward Partners, Park West Foundation, Russ Weiner, Royal Caribbean Group, Sandy & Tony Tamer, Sun Capital Foundation, VENU, and W-5 Group.

Inclusive Living sponsors: Andrea Fuerer & Mayor Glenn Singer, Susan & Ray Butler, Belmont Village Senior Living, Ronald L. Book, Christina Griffith, Commissioner Micky Steinberg/Miami-Dade County District 4, Dora Present & David Murphy, EFFY, Holland & Knight, Holocaust Museum Boston, Horst Ferrero, LIRG, Ortega Construction, Marley & Brett Overman, Ronald S. Haft Foundation, Town of Golden Beach, and TUUCI.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,800 elementary, middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 43 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 1.5 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies or instagram.com/bestbuddies.

