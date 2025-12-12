Holiday Demand Marks Monport's Mission to Support Expanding Craft on Custom Laser Engraving

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season has sparked renewed interest in the tools behind today's personalization boom, with many creators seeking reliable CO2 laser cutter engraver and fiber laser engraving systems to meet rising demand for customized gifts. Monport Laser today announced its annual Christmas Sale, running December 11–28, offering incentives designed to help small businesses, craft studios, and production shops scale their capabilities during the busiest gifting period of the year.

As engraved wood pieces, metal tags, branded merchandise, and small-batch custom items continue to trend across online marketplaces, Monport's line of CO2 laser machines and fiber laser engraving machines has become a key resource for makers looking to deliver fast-turnaround, high-detail work for the holiday rush.

Growing Momentum for CO2 Laser and Fiber Laser Engraving

The surge in customized holiday gifting has placed greater focus on equipment that can handle precision cutting, engraving and repetitive production. CO2 laser machines, popular among woodworkers and craft shops, remain a staple for engraved ornaments, décor, and boutique products. Fiber laser models are increasingly adopted by small manufacturers and metal artisans seeking speed and accuracy.

Monport says this shift is reshaping how both home-based creators and industrial workshops plan seasonal output, with more businesses investing in industrial CO2 laser cutter systems and lightweight fiber laser units to expand their lines.

Personalized Production Becomes a Seasonal Standard

Engraving has moved beyond novelty gifting. The technology now supports brand packaging, business merchandise, and on-demand product customization — all areas seeing heightened holiday demand. Monport reports that more first-time users are entering the space, driven by the opportunity to offer personalization at scale without large industrial footprints.

Rotary-ready systems, metal laser engraving machines, and MOPA fiber laser models are now standard choices for creators producing serialized items, intricate logos, and fine-detail holiday work.

Monport's Expanded Lineup for Wood, Acrylic, and Metal Engraving

Monport continues to broaden its ecosystem with machines that support both creative studios and small-scale production workflows.

Mega Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver — A larger-format desktop CO2 laser machine built for creators needing more working space without stepping into full industrial equipment. It is compatible with LightBurn and Monport's MDH software, giving users flexibility in design, layout, and job control.

— A larger-format desktop CO2 laser machine built for creators needing more working space without stepping into full industrial equipment. It is compatible with LightBurn and Monport's MDH software, giving users flexibility in design, layout, and job control. Reno Series CO2 Laser Machine — A compact, dependable choice for home creators and small shops. Available in 45W and 65W versions, the Reno lineup handles wood, acrylic, leather, and coated materials with ease.

Demand for desktop CO2 laser engraving machine models continues to rise as makers prepare for seasonal personalization orders.

GM MOPA Fiber Laser Series — Engineered for high-precision metal marking, the GM MOPA series supports color engraving, fine-detail work, serial marking, and custom branding across stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, and more. Available from 20W to 60W, the series is favored by jewelry designers, small manufacturers, and studios transitioning to higher-volume production in early 2026.

These laser engraving systems reflect Monport's commitment to giving users reliable tools for every stage of creative and commercial engraving.

2025 Christmas Sale: Offers Designed for Makers and Small Businesses

Monport's event centers on giving creators the engraving tools and laser engraving materials needed to start producing immediately. Key highlights of Monport Christmas sale include:

Main Event Promotions

Select machines qualify for an extra 6% discount , applied at checkout—bringing some models to as much as 60% off

, applied at checkout—bringing some models to as much as Free SVG design library (worth $200) with any fiber laser engraving machine

with any fiber laser engraving machine Free CO2 laser engraving material kit (worth $200) included with eligible units

Interactive "Find Santa" rewards , unlocking items such as $20–$30 vouchers, safety glasses, and coolant

, unlocking items such as $20–$30 vouchers, safety glasses, and coolant Special bundle: Purchase of GPro 60W Fiber Laser or GT 60W Fiber laser machine includes a free 40W desktop CO2 laser machine (limited to 5 units)



Special Pricing & Clearance

Select 60W and 90W CO2 laser engraving models offered at adjusted competitive pricing





offered at adjusted competitive pricing Buy alone: choose 6% off or a free water-cooling system





or a Effi 100W industrial CO2 laser cutter machine ships with a free 150W smoke air purifier



These incentives aim to help new users begin engraving quickly while allowing established creators to increase production volume during peak season.

A Limited-Time Opportunity for Holiday Production

Monport notes that the Christmas Sale is one of its most active annual events, and inventory for several CO2 laser engraver machines and fiber laser models is expected to move quickly as creators finalize their holiday production plans. With custom engraving now a core offering for many small shops, the company encourages buyers to secure machines and materials before stock and bonus items run out on December 28.

"Our theme this year — 'Craft the Joy of Christmas – Create, Gift & Celebrate!' — reflects what we're seeing across the industry," said Monport CEO. "Creators and small businesses aren't just making products; they're producing meaningful, personalized pieces that resonate with customers during the holidays. Our goal is to equip them with reliable tools, practical resources, and accessible technology so they can meet growing demand with confidence."

The CEO added that the holiday season is often the turning point for new makers and small studios transitioning into full-time laser engraving businesses. "This event is designed to lower the barrier to entry and support that momentum," he said.

To ensure a seamless holiday experience, Monport provides shipping protection on all orders, giving customers peace of mind with worry-free delivery from the warehouse straight to their doorstep. This lets makers focus on their seasonal production without concern over transit damage or delays.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser produces CO2 Laser engraver and fiber laser systems designed for creative professionals, small enterprises, and industrial operations. The company focuses on accessible engineering, consistent performance, and hands-on support for users growing in the engraving space.

For more information about Monport and ongoing promotions, visit the Monport Laser official website.

