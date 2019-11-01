Holiday Gift Guide: Pinkberry Gift Card Deals

WHAT: Pinkberry will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

From November 1 – November 28, customers will receive a bonus $10 eGift Card when they purchase $40 in eGift Cards online*.

The gift card celebration continues from November 29 – December 6, customers will receive a bonus $15 eGift Card for every $50 in eGift Cards purchased online^.

Last minute gift givers, have no fear as the gift card promotion continues from December 7 – December 31. Customers will receive a bonus $10 eGift Card when they purchase $40 in eGift cards on Pinkberry.com*

* Offer available ONLINE ONLY from 11/1/19-11/28/19 & 12/7/19-12/31/19 while supplies last. Additional restrictions apply.  ©2019 Kahala Franchising, LLC.  All rights reserved.

^ Offer available ONLINE ONLY  from 11/29/19-12/6/19 while supplies last. Additional restrictions apply.  ©2019 Kahala Franchising, LLC.  All rights reserved.

WHERE: Pinkberry.com

