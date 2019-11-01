Holiday Gift Guide: TacoTime Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: TacoTime will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

From November 1 – November 28, customers will receive a bonus $10 eCard when they purchase $40 in gift cards online*.

The gift card celebration continues from November 29 – December 6, customers will receive a bonus $15 eCard for every $50 in gift cards purchased online^.

Last minute gift givers, have no fear as the gift card promotion continues from December 7 – December 31. Customers will receive a bonus $10 eCard when they purchase $40 in gift cards on TacoTime.com*.

* Offer available ONLINE ONLY from 11/1/19-11/28/19 & 12/7/19-12/31/19 while supplies last. $10 Bonus eCard valid 11/1/19-2/29/20 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2019 Kahala Franchising, LLC. All rights reserved.

^ Offer available ONLINE ONLY from 11/29/19-12/6/19 while supplies last. $15 Bonus eCard valid 11/29/19-2/29/20 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2019 Kahala Franchising, LLC. All rights reserved.

WHERE: TacoTime.com

SOURCE TacoTime

Related Links

http://www.tacotime.com

