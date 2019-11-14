Holiday Hosting Just Got Easier with Rentable Holiday Tabletop Packages from PEAK Event Services

Included with each package are salad and dinner plates, flatware, glassware, napkins and a table runner in different styles for holidays like Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year's Eve and more. Packages are available in settings for 10 or 15 guests—ideal for intimate dinner parties and unexpected or last-minute RSVPs. Packages are also buildable to meet the needs of larger scale events.

As an added bonus, these rental packages make cleanup a breeze. Simply clear the food from the plates, place them back into their containers and PEAK will do the dirty work of cleaning the dishes for you! Plus, you can choose add-ons like chairs and tables, chafing dishes and serving pieces to meet the rest of your holiday hosting needs.

Also new at PEAK this season is a just-launched holiday and winter linen line, the Metropolitan Collection, which features a striking, color-blocked pattern with mixed metallics woven throughout. Metropolitan linens are available in Champagne, Red and Gold.

In addition to general equipment party rentals, PEAK offers customizable tenting solutions, including patio enclosures and more, an easy way to expand your dining and entertaining space this winter season.

PEAK offers conveniently located customer pickup areas at their Woburn and Stoughton locations, or customers can choose to have their rentals delivered to them.

Want to visit in person to create the perfect look for your next event? You can schedule an appointment in one of PEAKs eight locations throughout New England. You can also shop online or call 833-888-PEAK to work directly with an Event Rental Consultant.

To view PEAK's pre-styled packages and more, visit peakeventservices.com.

About PEAK: With over 70 years of experience in the event industry, Peterson Party Center combined with Rentals Unlimited in 2016 to form PEAK Event Services–New England's leading tent and event rental resource. Realizing a need to provide clients with a more streamlined event rental experience and deeper inventory offerings, PEAK acquired Table Toppers of Newton and Reserve Modern Event Rental, and now offers custom linen solutions, furniture and bar packages and styling selections. In 2019, PEAK announced Newport Tent Company as its newest Division and also acquired Be Our Guest Party Rental.

PEAK makes it easy for clients to plan, design and execute events. With more combined experience and expertise than any other event rental company in the region, PEAK's people have established relationships with the area's most respected event planners, caterers, corporations, charities and venues. PEAK's unmatched selection of items—from tents and furniture to glassware and linens—create behind-the-scenes magic. PEAK is more than a rental company—they're a collaborative team with round-the-clock dedication to their customers.

