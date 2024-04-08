Holiday Inn Club Vacations Celebrates Grand Opening of Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort

Beachfront Resort Will Redefine Coastal City Tourism Landscape

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today announced the grand opening of its newest property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort. Located on the stunning shores of Myrtle Beach, this purpose-built resort – the first in a multi-phase development – promises to be a luxurious retreat for travelers seeking the ultimate beachfront experience. Located directly across the street from its sister resort, South Beach Resort, this property is a testament to the company's passion for growing its presence in sought-after destinations, while also building on its 15-year presence in this burgeoning, coastal city.

To commemorate the opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today to celebrate this milestone occasion that featured remarks from several distinguished speakers, including The Honorable Brenda Bethune, Mayor of the city of Myrtle Beach; Jay Caiafa, Chief Operating Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts; and Spence Wilson, Jr., Principal of Kemmons Wilson Companies and Board Member of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated.

"To be here to inaugurate the Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort, is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering extraordinary vacation experiences in this amazing destination," stated John Staten, President and CEO of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "This resort marks the initial phase of a multifaceted development, and what a great milestone to be here today, celebrating the unveiling of this magnificent resort and recognizing the contributions of countless individuals who have made this day possible. With this resort, we have just another opportunity to continually revolutionize the vacation-ownership sector by being customer obsessed and focused on empowering our teams to exceed guest expectations."

Boasting meticulously designed villas, each offering breathtaking views of the pristine coastline, Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort sets a new standard for luxury and relaxation. Guests will have access to a range of amenities, including a multi-level pool, beachside activity lawn, private cabanas, and more, ensuring an unforgettable stay.

"The opening of Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort is a significant milestone for our city and its tourism industry," said Brenda Bethune, the Mayor of Myrtle Beach. "This resort represents not only a new destination for travelers seeking luxury accommodations and unparalleled amenities, but also a vital addition to our tourism landscape. As we continue to attract visitors from near and far, Holiday Inn Club Vacations has proven to be a great ambassador to our city by providing a welcoming place for families to stay while enjoying Myrtle Beach for the last 15 years, and its new Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort will continue to play a critical role in enhancing the overall experience for our guests."

Since acquiring the beachfront property in early 2022, Holiday Inn Club Vacations has been developing this brand-new resort. Since its initial phase is complete, Holiday Inn Club Vacations now boasts a total of 435 villas – between Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort and South Beach Resort – with nearly one quarter of those dedicated to Signature Collection, the company's luxury product.

Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort offers 152 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom villas, ranging in size from 746 to nearly 1,900 square feet, and all featuring patios and ocean views. Resort guests will enjoy direct beach access, a beachside activity lawn, multi-level pool, outdoor fire pit with lounge seating, poolside hot tubs, private cabanas, fitness center, Grab 'n Go marketplace with café, indoor and outdoor dining, poolside bar, indoor and outdoor activity centers, covered parking and an exclusive Signature Collection lounge.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate, and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

