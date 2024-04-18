Holiday Inn Club Vacations Earns 12 ARDA Awards, Including ACE Innovation Award

ORLANDO, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today announced that it won 12 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards. This includes earning an ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Award, the highest level of excellence within the industry, for the company's unique team member program, ClubGo. This is the third consecutive year that Holiday Inn Club Vacations has been recognized for excellence in innovation.

The annual ARDA Awards recognize the top resorts, teams, individuals, and projects in the vacation ownership industry. This year, the awards were presented during ARDA's annual spring conference in Las Vegas.

"Holiday Inn Club Vacations is fortunate to have the best team in the industry, as they continuously look for ways to innovate our offerings, while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to providing customer-obsessed service," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "Seeing our team's tenacity, hard work, and dedication being recognized by our industry peers is an achievement to be celebrated throughout the company, but, as a leader, it pales in comparison to the incredible work I witness from our caring, courageous, and creative team members on a daily basis."

The company's award recipients represent several teams and departments, such as sales, creative, performance marketing, human resources, resort operations, and more. Notably, the company's unique team member program, ClubGo, earned the ACE Innovation Award. This program provides team members with a free allotment of points annually to use toward stays at its resorts. Not only does the program allow for team members and their families to reconnect on vacation, at little or no cost, but it also places the team members directly in the customers' shoes, paving the way for innovation and improvements throughout the entire customer journey.

In total, Holiday Inn Club Vacations received 12 ARDA Awards:

ClubGo – ACE Innovation Award

– ACE Innovation Award LeAnne Lonas – Marketing Individual

– Marketing Individual Brook Collins – Sales Management Leader

– Sales Management Leader South Beach Resort Owner Sales Team – Sales Team

– Sales Team Doug Montgomery – Salesperson: In-House

– Salesperson: In-House Marc Williams – Salesperson: Traditional Line

– Salesperson: Traditional Line Richard Heim – Owner/Customer Relations Manager

– Owner/Customer Relations Manager Jose Torres – Human Resources Professional or Team

– Human Resources Professional or Team Orange Lake Resort Security Team – Safety/Security Professional or Team

– Safety/Security Professional or Team James Coon – Resort General Manager

– Resort General Manager Aracelis Alvarez – Housekeeping Team Member

– Housekeeping Team Member Royal Resorts Acquisition Announcement Video – Digital Sales Film

The Holiday Inn Club Vacations team is growing, with open roles at its offices and network of resorts. For more information on open positions, visit hicv.com/careers.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate, and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

